GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain we’ve seen over the past few weeks has finally put a hefty dent in our drought. Rainfall has been shy of average for the past 8 months, but we’ve seen enough rain recently to finally pull all of the East out of the severe drought. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, the rain gauge gathered nearly four inches (3.94″) of rain over the past two weeks, about one and a half inches above average over that time period.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO