Mahindra Open to Investing in EV Battery Cell Maker to Secure Supplies - CEO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra could consider investing in a battery-cell company to meet future electrification needs, its CEO said, after the company raised funds for its new electric vehicle (EV) unit at a $9.1 billion valuation. Mahindra on Thursday raised $250 million from British International...

Anish Shah
#Volkswagen Ag#Reuters#Mahindra Mahindra#Ev
