ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Don’t Expect Any Jan. 6 Revelations From the Hotly Anticipated New Trump Doc

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUoJZ_0gaewL1Q00

Click here to read the full article.

Unprecedented, the hotly anticipated documentary about Trump’s failed 2020 reelection campaign that has drawn the interest of the Jan. 6 committee , premieres Sunday on Discovery Plus. The three-part series offers viewers a compelling, inside look at Trump’s rise in politics, the internal dynamics of a family determined to create a dynasty, their optimism leading into the 2020 election, and the disastrous aftermath of their loss.

The series doesn’t, however, offer any new revelations about or revelatory footage of Trump and his inner circle before, during, and after the events of Jan. 6.

Unprecedented has drawn immense public interest since the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed filmmaker Alex Holder in late June, requesting “raw footage” filmed by him or his team on Jan. 6, as well as footage of interviews from Sept. 2020 through the present with Trump, his adult children, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence. The committee also requested any footage in Holder’s possession “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

Anticipation heightened as teaser clips were released, including one of Trump calling rioters “smart,” as well as a promo featuring the former president saying he’ll talk about Jan. 6. He ultimately doesn’t address much more than he did in the clips that were already released, though. Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Pence all declined to discuss the day of the attack on the Capitol.

Holder’s crew was not with the Trump family on Jan. 6, instead chronicling the crowds of protesters, first at the “Save America” rally outside the White House, where an attendee insinuates to the camera that Joe Biden should have his throat slit, then later amid the chaos at the Capitol. Their camera captured the death of Rossane Boyland , who was crushed to death in the battle between police and protesters attempting to beach a capitol complex tunnel, and at one point a protester attacked Undocumented’s cameraman.

Holder did not reconvene with the Trumps during or after the riot, and told Rolling Stone last week that he didn’t return to the White House until he interviewed Pence six days later. The interview includes Pence reacting to a draft resolution asking him to invoke the 25 Amendment against Trump, but that clip was obtained by CNN late last month .

Unprecedented may not contain any new bombshells about Trump or Jan. 6, but its three parts paint a fascinating portrait of a family obsessed with their public image. Trump and Ivanka both repeatedly fuss over their on-camera presentation, with the former president at one point asking if they could “get rid of the orange” of his tan.

The documentary places a lot of emphasis on the internal struggle between the Trump siblings to win the favor of their father, and the role they have played in building his father’s political base. Of the three Trump children through his marriage to Ivana, only Don Jr. seems committed to a future in politics.

Holder explained to Rolling Stone that in making the documentary he wanted to understand who the Trumps “actually are.” He believes the family agreed to the project because of a hubristic belief that the 2020 election was a sure win . ”Their take was, ‘Alex doesn’t have any skin in the game politically, he’s British,’ and also the fact that they were absolutely convinced they were going to win the election,” he says.

The documentary is becoming available to the audiences following an incendiary series of revelations in public testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. In her testimony late last month former White House aide Cassify Hutchinson revealed the chaos in the West Wing on and in the days leading up to Jan. 6. Hutchinson was reportedly the subject of intimidation attempts by Trump allies looking to sway her testimony in favor of the president. The pressure on witnesses, coupled with violent threats made against the committee, led Discovery Plus to provide Holder with a security detail following the subpoena from the committee. He confirmed to Rolling Stone that he has received threats. “It’s unfortunate but my life changed about two and a half weeks ago, literally from one moment to the next,” he says.

Sources close to the president and his advisers told Rolling Stone last month that they were blindsided by the revelation that a documentary with in-depth access to Trump’s inner circle was even being made. “What the fuck is this?” one source said, with another declaring it was a “terrible idea” and insisting they were ignorant of the project. Holder told Rolling Stone that he and his cameras “were very visible” when following the Trump family at campaign events, and made no secret about the fact that they were filming a documentary.

The Jan 6. committee isn’t necessarily interested in what the public will see on Discovery Plus. They requested everything he shot, including what didn’t make it into the film, and he has likely been questioned about interactions and conversations he may have been privy to throughout the scope of their work. Holder has revealed glimpses into what may be sitting on the cutting room floor, including an Air Force One interview with President Trump that was canceled due to an unscheduled phone call with Vladimir Putin .

Holder has indicated that he and his team are cooperating fully with the committee’s investigation, and it is possible he may testify before the committee in the future. Holder says he “was not surprised” by the committees subpoena , telling Rolling Stone that “there’s lots of material that for whatever reason didn’t make it” into the final cut and and affirmed he will “continue to do” whatever he can “to comply with their request.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73. The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Looking to Announce 2024 Run in the Next Few Months: Reports

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump is looking to announce his 2024 presidential bid sometime this year, according to reports. In an interview with New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, Trump stated that he had “already made that decision,” presumably to run, “so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.” Trump told Nuzzi that at this point his decision isn’t so much if he’s running but when he’s announcing his candidacy, particularly in relation to the midterms. Do I go before or after,” that will be my big decision,” Trump said. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Rolling Stone

Watch Lea Michele and Naya Rivera’s Dueling ‘Funny Girl’ Solos on ‘Glee’ (Then Binge the Series Online)

Click here to read the full article. Whether you were a “gleek” or just a casual TV watcher, it was hard to escape the cult of Glee at the height of the musical comedy’s heyday in the early 2010s. A show about a high school glee club (and the adolescent drama that occurs between its members), the FOX series debuted in May 2009 and was an instant hit with both viewers and critics alike. Glee eventually ran for six seasons with more than 120 episodes produced. The show also made household names out of its stars like Lea Michele, Darren Criss...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#The Rolling Stones#The Internal Dynamics#Holder
Rolling Stone

Megadeth’s ‘Countdown to Extinction’ at 30: How the Thrashers Finally Proved Themselves

Click here to read the full article. When Dave Mustaine looks back on making Countdown to Extinction, the 1992 album that propelled Megadeth into the mainstream, he’s thankful for his clarity of mind at the time. After years of alcohol and drug abuse, the eternally redheaded singer, guitarist, and songwriter had gotten sober before the making of the group’s previous album — the 1990 thrash masterpiece Rust in Peace — and that new state led to him exploring more of a simplified and streamlined approach to speed metal on Countdown singles like “Symphony of Destruction” and “Sweating Bullets.” “When we did...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Deleted Jan. 6 Texts After Oversight Request … For Some Reason

The Secret Service deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 after oversight officials requested them, The Intercept reported on Thursday. The revelation came in a letter obtained by the Jan. 6 committee that was sent by Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General — which oversees the Secret Service — to the House and Senate homeland security committees. The letter notes that the DHS IG’s office requested the Secret Service’s electronic communications from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 before being informed that the communications had been erased. The letter reportedly notes that the erasure took place after the request was made. Secret Service has claimed the communications were deleted as part of a “device-replacement program.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

BTS and Casetify Return for Fifth Partnership With ‘Permission to Dance’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. Casetify is tapping BTS once again for a limited-edition collection of tech accessories that feature motifs from the band’s 2021 single, “Permission to Dance.” This is the fifth time the tech accessories brand has worked with BTS, with previous BTS x Casetify collections having featured designs inspired by the group’s singles, “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “ON,” and “Boy with Luv.” The “Permission to Dance” collection draws inspiration from the hit song’s lyrics as well as elements from the music video, which currently boasts more than 500 million views on YouTube. The song also debuted at number...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Fitbit From $45 As Part of These Prime Day Deals

Click here to read the full article. Smartwatches are a useful accessory to add to your collection and it’s even better when you can find them on sale. Right now, a bunch of popular Fitbit models are heavily discounted on Amazon. Keep on scrolling for the best Fitbit deals you can shop for right now. What Are the Best Fitbit Deals? The best Fitbit deals are taking place on Amazon.com, where the fitness brand’s full range of activity trackers, smartwatches and accessories are on sale. We’ve rounded up three of the best Fitbit deals to shop right now – no promo code...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Trump’s Lawyers Think Mark Meadows Is Going Down

As she opened the House Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney ticked through a list of names of people Donald Trump’s legal team have attempted to pin the blame for the Capitol attack, naming the president’s lawyers, MAGA-friend lawmakers, and others. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former...
POTUS
NBC News

Takeaways from Day 7 of the Jan. 6 panel: Trump can't be 'willfully blind' in defending assembling the mob

As it builds a case that Donald Trump plotted a coup, the House Jan. 6 committee is painstakingly seeking to undercut his argument that the 2020 election was stolen. No “rational or sane man” could possibly reach that conclusion given the dearth of evidence and the abundance of top White House advisers who believed that he lost and needed to concede, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s top Republican, said at the hearing Tuesday.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Panda Bear Reteams With Sonic Boom for New Collaborative LP ‘Reset’

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear has reteamed with longtime producer Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember for the collaborative album Reset, due out next month. Ahead of the LP’s release, the duo shared the album’s first single, “Go On,” built on a sample of the riff from the Troggs’ 1967 song “Give It to Me” and accompanied by an animated visual by James Siewert.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Has Been Fuming About ‘Sloppy,’ ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk for Months

Click here to read the full article. There are no two rich narcissists better poised for a public feud than former President Donald Trump and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who have been trading barbs following reports that Musk wants to back out of his purchase agreement with Twitter. The latest blow came on Tuesday, when Trump jabbed at Musk’s “driverless cars that crash” and “rocketships to nowhere” in recounting how Musk came to the White House to ask for help with subsidies for his business ventures. “I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Year of Doris Anahí: How a Rising Music Manager Became a Star in Her Own Right

Click here to read the full article. Doris Anahí is sitting in a cafe in Mexico City, talking to Rolling Stone on the phone, when a tiny hummingbird lands directly in front of her and flutters its wings. “It’s my ancestors saying, ‘What’s up!’” she says with a laugh. She’s been in Mexico for a few weeks; she arrived first in Guadalajara and has been spending time working on music and connecting with family. Little moments like this happen constantly: She’ll see an animal or some kind of symbol in nature, and she takes it as a sign from the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Death Cab for Cutie Taps Lance Bangs for ‘Here to Forever’ Music Video

Death Cab for Cutie has released a new single, “Here to Forever,” along with a music video written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs. The clip depicts frontman Ben Gibbard being forced to deal with packaging the band’s vinyl himself after having a conversation with two inept pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. The scenes are cut between clips of the band performing the track and Gibbard’s interactions with the pair.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy