The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 13th Annual Unconditional Love Gala is returning to the Hamptons. The event will take place on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, on Gin Lane in Southampton, NY. The grand soiree will be the highlight of this summer season out east. Chaired by Jean Shafiroff, the event honors William Bratton, former Police Commissioner of New York City and Jonathan McCann, founding President of SASF. The Honorary Chair will be Georgina Bloomberg. The annual event has been the most important fundraiser for the shelter for over a decade.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO