Escambia County, FL

Florida man accused of leaving daughter’s dogs to die in hot car

By Cody Long
 4 days ago
CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after three dogs were found dead in a car.

A woman said she left her three dogs with her father, Felton Henderson, while she was out of town. She said she left food, water ,and everything they would need.

She returned a few days later and asked where her dogs were.

Henderson took her to a blue Toyota Camry and opened the doors where the three dogs were found dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Simmons said Henderson locked the dogs in the car knowing they wouldn’t survive. They died from the heat.

Henderson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $45,000 bond. Henderson is charged with animal cruelty.

Comments / 34

Karen Rios
4d ago

I think he needs to be locked in a car for a few days especially when it's hot and left to suffer the same fate how cruel he must be as a father to have done that to his own daughter's dogs

Reply(2)
44
Cindy Teague
4d ago

wow honey..I guess y did not know he would do something like this..I'm glad u did the right thing by calling the police. he can rot in jail. so sorry for those innocent sweet fur babies.

Reply
26
Alexis Morano
4d ago

Why would a father do that to his daughter’s dogs? What was he thinking? If he was always so calloused why would she trust him? 😢

Reply(3)
32
