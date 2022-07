Larry Hawxby, Des Moines, was traveling in a line of traffic in the 25000 block of 360th St when he hit the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Parks, Lincoln, NE, who had slowed for traffic. This collision caused Mr. Parks vehicle to collide with a truck driven by James Royce, Des Moines. All drivers were checked by EMS, but no injuries were reported. Mr. Hawxby’s truck sustained an estimated $5000 and had to be towed from the scene. Mr. Parks’ vehicle sustained an estimated $8000 damage and Mr. Royce’s vehicle sustained an estimated $2000 damage. Both of those vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

