This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 8, 2019. Ask any dermatologist and he or she will tell you that using an eye cream in your daily skincare routine is one of the best preventative anti-aging measures. Eye creams are designed to target the thin, delicate skin under your eyes that often show the first signs of aging–crow’s feet, fine lines, under-eye bags, to name a few. Without one, that skin can start to age prematurely and consequently, make the rest of your face look older as well.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO