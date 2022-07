BALTIMORE -- Changing lives through meaningful employment—that is the mission of Maryland New Directions (MND), a nonprofit group that has been helping those facing barriers for employment get the help they need to begin new careers. MND has helped out over 140,000 people in the nearly 50 years since it opened. The nonprofit group provides job training, coaching, resume help, assistance with computer skills, transportation, credentialing and even professional attire to those struggling with substance abuse, as well as people returning to work after incarceration and other challenges. "We offer in-house training from the basic job...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO