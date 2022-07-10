ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

36-year-old woman killed in shooting near 40th and Meinecke

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tytix_0gaerHfZ00

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 40th and Meinecke. Police said a 36-year-old woman died from her injuries on the scene.

Now, officials are seeking unknown suspects and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

60-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 27th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 27th and Concordia Thursday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 12 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide investigation; 2 dead near 5th and Ring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 5th and Ring on Thursday, July 14. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from gunshot wounds at the scene. A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the hospital after being shot. Both autopsies are scheduled for Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for 21-year-old killed in Racine

RACINE — A GoFundMe has been created for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Racine on Monday, July 11. Kareem A. Mclain was shot in the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. Mclain's mom, Haleemah Abdullah, said...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police find 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that 11-year-old Charlene P. Ruffin was found safe. Ruffin was last seen near 45th and Center streets at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday. She is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Green...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video: argument leads to shooting inside busy gas station

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance footage shows the moment a man started shooting at another inside a busy BP gas station over the Fourth of July weekend. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. July 1 at the BP gas station on 12th Street and Highland Avenue. WISN 12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
TMJ4 News

Man dies from gunshot wound to the head, Racine PD asking for public's help

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are asking the public for help after a man died while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night. Officers were called to that area for a shots fired complaint just before midnight. On the sidewalk, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

Mukwonago Police seek information on suspicious activity at Indianhead Beach

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Police Department is seeking information after a man in his 20s approached a 10-year-old at Indianhead Beach and began to walk away with him. Officials said the incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m. A woman and her five children were underneath the picnic shelter at the beach when the mother left for about one minute to take her youngest to the bathroom.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Racine County Eye

Man shot, killed is city’s 7th homicide of 2022

RACINE, WI – The young man shot and killed Monday night was just 21 years old. His death marks the City of Racine’s seventh homicide of the year. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Kareen A. McLain with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 1 on north side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for missing 16-year-old Harmoney Slominski – last seen in the area of Sherman and Congress the morning of July 1. Slominski is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Pink brand tank top and blue jeans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy