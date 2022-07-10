Hunt wants 'smart tax cuts that grow the economy'

The pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and more than two weeks of ruinous protests over soaring living costs -- Ecuador's flower industry has recently had to surmount one obstacle after another. "The flower business is already complicated, it does not need protests, pandemics or wars to make it complicated," said Marco Penaherrera, who sends about 120,000 roses to the United States every week.

