Hunt wants 'smart tax cuts that grow the economy'

Days after Vladimir Putin's spokesperson warned the EU of 'serious consequences' for restricting the transit of certain goods to the Russian exclave in the wake of the sanctions — the bloc's executive arm took a U-turn and allowed the country to supply goods by rail. What Happened: EU member...
Rishi Sunak came top in the first round of voting for a new Conservative Party leader. Jeremy Hunt is no longer a candidate after finishing last in the ballot, while Nadhim Zahawi is also out after failing to reach the threshold for the second round of voting, set for Thursday.
President Joe Biden has pledged that the US is "prepared to use all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Mr Biden made the declaration with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the second day of his visit there. Israel considers the Iranian nuclear...
The former head of the British armed forces said he would "order a thorough investigation" into allegations that SAS troops killed detainees in Afghanistan if he were still in charge. General Lord Richards was responding to a BBC investigation into alleged unlawful killings by the SAS. Lord Richards said he...
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in a G20 meeting in Indonesia on Friday shared responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war.
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the military to do "whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. Mr Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country. But the decision to leave him in charge triggered...
SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances, according to a BBC investigation. Newly obtained military reports suggest that one unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in one six-month tour. The BBC found evidence suggesting the former head of special forces failed to pass...
The pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and more than two weeks of ruinous protests over soaring living costs -- Ecuador's flower industry has recently had to surmount one obstacle after another. "The flower business is already complicated, it does not need protests, pandemics or wars to make it complicated," said Marco Penaherrera, who sends about 120,000 roses to the United States every week.
Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
The final phase of a new junction in Tiverton has been halted due to rising costs. Mid Devon Council said the A361 North Devon link road in Tiverton project was in its final stages, with a bridge set to be built along with northern slip roads and landscaping. Councillors paused...
