Economy

Hunt wants 'smart tax cuts that grow the economy'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Hunt has been outlining his bid to be leader...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Conservative leadership contest: Hunt and Zahawi out

Rishi Sunak came top in the first round of voting for a new Conservative Party leader. Jeremy Hunt is no longer a candidate after finishing last in the ballot, while Nadhim Zahawi is also out after failing to reach the threshold for the second round of voting, set for Thursday.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Biden: US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms

President Joe Biden has pledged that the US is "prepared to use all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Mr Biden made the declaration with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the second day of his visit there. Israel considers the Iranian nuclear...
POTUS
Sophie Raworth
BBC

Sri Lanka PM tells military to do whatever necessary to restore order

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the military to do "whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. Mr Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country. But the decision to leave him in charge triggered...
POLITICS
BBC

SAS unit repeatedly killed Afghan detainees, BBC finds

SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances, according to a BBC investigation. Newly obtained military reports suggest that one unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in one six-month tour. The BBC found evidence suggesting the former head of special forces failed to pass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Tax Cuts#Uk#The Conservative Party
AFP

The pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and more than two weeks of ruinous living cost protests -- Ecuador's flower industry has had to surmount one obstacle after another.

The pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and more than two weeks of ruinous protests over soaring living costs -- Ecuador's flower industry has recently had to surmount one obstacle after another. "The flower business is already complicated, it does not need protests, pandemics or wars to make it complicated," said Marco Penaherrera, who sends about 120,000 roses to the United States every week.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Millions start getting £326 cost-of-living payment

Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rising costs puts new junction project on hold

The final phase of a new junction in Tiverton has been halted due to rising costs. Mid Devon Council said the A361 North Devon link road in Tiverton project was in its final stages, with a bridge set to be built along with northern slip roads and landscaping. Councillors paused...
TRAFFIC

