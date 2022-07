MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for daily rain chances and the return of summer humidity for the rest of the week. As onshore flow become more common this afternoon, chances for showers and storms will begin to move in from the ocean and increase along the Grand Strand and inland locations. The highest rain chance this afternoon will be for the beaches at 40%. Inland locations will have a 30% chance of a shower or storm. Rain chances will go down by sunset. We’ll stay dry tonight with mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

