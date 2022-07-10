ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Roe, some millennials are protesting by not spending with brands like Walmart and Taco Bell and growing their own food: 'This is a capitalist country. Don't let bad people have the thing that they want from you the most'

By Gabrielle Bienasz, Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Protests outside of the Supreme Court after it overturned Roe v. Wade Camila DeChalus
  • After Roe v. Wade was overturned, people are acting with one thing they can control: their wallets.
  • Some are trying to "keep money out of the economy," or skip shopping at places like Walmart.
  • People seem to be more interested in growing their own food after the decision, one gardening consultant said.

no.news
4d ago

Dissolving Roe vs Wade was based on law and actually gave the power back to the people and states which is where it belonged 50 years ago when Roe vs Wade was before the Supreme Court

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
4d ago

Lol 😂 😆 ! Millennials work in a garden 🪴 ? Lol ,,, maybe the price of fertilizer might correlate to oil prices soaring ? Guess you got a EV rototiller or EV Tractor ?

lazydazy
4d ago

lol millennial will give up growing their own food when they realize it takes actual work. if it can't be done on a computer they lose interest real fast!!!

