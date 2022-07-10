After Roe, some millennials are protesting by not spending with brands like Walmart and Taco Bell and growing their own food: 'This is a capitalist country. Don't let bad people have the thing that they want from you the most'
- After Roe v. Wade was overturned, people are acting with one thing they can control: their wallets.
- Some are trying to "keep money out of the economy," or skip shopping at places like Walmart.
- People seem to be more interested in growing their own food after the decision, one gardening consultant said.
Comments / 105