Soaring gas prices are keeping visitors away from national parks

ORLANDO, FL (LOOTPRESS) – AAA’s latest consumer survey reveals that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle (powered exclusively by electricity, i.e., not a hybrid) for their next auto purchase, with Millennials leading the way (30%). Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason for interest. AAA believes with rising gas prices, Americans’ conversion to electric vehicles will continue to increase. However, consumer hesitation surrounding range and accessibility to charging continues to draw concerns.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 DAY AGO