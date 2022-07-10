ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Historical Society to host Tavern Night on July 29

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Join the Greenbrier Historical Society on Friday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. to enjoy an evening in the Star Hotel Tavern Room.

The event will have live music by local musician Allan Dale Sizemore, as well as food and drinks to complete the tavern experience. The museum will also be open for visitors to explore its numerous exhibits and period rooms. During their visit, guests can learn about the running of the Star Hotel and Tavern in the mid-1800s, the history of the North House and those who lived and worked there, Black history in Greenbrier County, and much more while enjoying the food and musical entertainment provided by the historical society.

Brent Murrill, executive director of the Greenbrier Historical Society, said, “This event is a great opportunity to visit the North House, check out our exhibits, and grab some food and drinks while you listen to our excellent musical guest, Allan Dale Sizemore. If you haven’t seen us lately, you haven’t seen us.”

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

