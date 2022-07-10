‘Crisis Core’ remaster targeting 120fps on PC

Crytek is ditching its current leaderboard system in Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab), with the developer saying it's "not in line with the original vision" for the feature. The leaderboard will vanish in update 1.9, with Crytek working on a new iteration that can be implemented at a later date. "Leaderboards are an important feature of Hunt: Showdown," a developer update read. "However, we feel that the current version is not in line with the original vision we have for recognising the best of the best Hunters. This is in part due to past issues with exploits and the focus on KD over quality solo and team play."

