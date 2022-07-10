ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Crisis Core’ remaster targeting 120fps on PC

By Will Nelson
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will run at 120fps on PC when it releases this winter, as Square Enix attempts to bring it up to the quality of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Producer Mariko Sato working on the upcoming PSP remaster has said that the team will be using Unreal...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Bayonetta 3’ adds “Naive Angel Mode” to cut out nudity

Developer PlatinumGames is including a new mode in the upcoming Bayonetta 3 that stops characters from turning nude or dressing in less clothing. After the Nintendo Switch game had its release date finally confirmed yesterday (July 13), PlatinumGames also showcased the new “Naive Angel Mode,” which has the express purpose of attempting to prevent embarrassment during play.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ goes gold as developer says there was no crunch

A developer on The Last Of Us Part 1 has said they didn’t need to crunch on the remake, as it’s officially gone gold. After Naughty Dog announced yesterday (July 11) that the PS5 remake of 2013’s The Last Of Us has finished development, Anthony Vaccaro – the studio’s principal environment artist – commented on the lack of late nights and long hours.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rune Factory 5 on PC is a big step up over Switch

All roads lead to the rich and bountiful fields of PC gaming these days. There was a time where farming games like Harvest Moon and its high fantasy spinoff Rune Factory were the sole domain of consoles. Thanks to Stardew Valley the genre is now in full bloom on PC, and green-thumbed adventurers can play Rune Factory 5 starting Wednesday, about a year after it first hit the Switch in Japan. This is the second Rune Factory game on PC, but the first one that feels like it actually takes advantage of the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hunt: Showdown is getting rid of its leaderboard

Crytek is ditching its current leaderboard system in Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab), with the developer saying it's "not in line with the original vision" for the feature. The leaderboard will vanish in update 1.9, with Crytek working on a new iteration that can be implemented at a later date. "Leaderboards are an important feature of Hunt: Showdown," a developer update read. "However, we feel that the current version is not in line with the original vision we have for recognising the best of the best Hunters. This is in part due to past issues with exploits and the focus on KD over quality solo and team play."
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Yoshinori Kitase
NME

‘Old School RuneScape’ developers discuss the highlights and pitfalls of letting players choose content

In 2007, Jagex had a riot on its hands. In an effort to combat gold sellers in RuneScape, the Cambridge-based studio had removed Player versus Player (PvP) from the MMO’s deadliest area and placed stringent trade restrictions on players looking to buy and sell goods. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy – players felt like they were being penalised for the actions of RuneScape‘s seedier side – and it wasn’t long before thousands of players were up in arms, rioting in the in-game city of Falador and co-ordinating mass log-off protests.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tech wizard develops game from scratch on a Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a versatile bit of kit. So versatile, in fact, that only using it for something as basic as playing games seems a misuse of its potential. Luckily, tech YouTuber Tranasus is here to open up a whole new frontier in Steam Deck tinkering: game development. In...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise: How to unlock all secret Palico support moves in Sunbreak

First introduced in Monster Hunter World, Palicos are your trusty cat companions that you can always rely on to back you up during a hunt even when no other human players are around to lend a hand. These feline friends come in different types depending on what type of support you're looking for when taking on your next mission. Now that the Sunbreak DLC has launched for Monster Hunter Rise, you'll need as much help as you can get to tackle the new class of monsters waiting for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Fps#Remaster#Final Fantasy 7 Remake#Assassin#Video Game#Square Enix#Crisis Core#Nintendo Switch
PC Gamer

Sorry, Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta isn't starting today after all

It's not *technically* a delay, but it is delayed—but hopefully it'll still start sometime this week. The Halo Infinite (opens in new tab) co-op beta test that was expected to kick off today (opens in new tab) has been pushed back at the last minute. 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard announced the pause on Twitter, saying that the studio ran into some problems it needs to address before the beta goes live, but still hopes to get the action started later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Last Of Us Remake’ release date, gameplay, platforms and everything we know

The Last Of Us Remake was officially announced during Summer Game Fest 2022. It looks set to bring the classic PS3 game into the modern era, with new visuals and slight tweaks to gameplay. This is all to bring it more in line with its sequel, improving combat and shooting while still preserving the original story. It’s been named The Last Of Us Part 1, and will include the Left Behind DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
REDMOND, WA
NME

Dr. Disrespect’s studio working on a PvPvE first-person shooter

Midnight Society, the studio founded by banned Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect, A.K.A Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, is working on a AAA “competitive PvPvE first-person shooter.”. The studio will release “Snapshots” for the upcoming codenamed Project Moon, according to a blog the studio released over the weekend (July...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TechCrunch

Google Cloud launches its first Arm-based VMs

“We are excited to extend the rich choices we already offer with Intel and AMD and enter the Arm ecosystem to provide our customers with even more choice and flexibility. We have support for a broad ecosystem of operating systems, databases, programming languages and other tools,” Sachin Gupta, Google Cloud’s VP and GM for infrastructure, said in a press briefing ahead of today’s announcement.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Disney strikes a big adtech deal with The Trade Desk as Disney+ expands into ads

Previously, Disney kept Hulu’s ad inventory separate from its other properties, so this partnership means advertisers can not only discover more addressable inventory across Disney’s portfolio, they can also now programmatically target their audiences and potentially improve their return on investment. “Disney Advertising had a bold vision backed...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

It looks like Konami is going to relist some Metal Gear games onto digital storefronts again after having previously taken them down. The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Metal Gear Twitter account. “The ‘METAL GEAR’ series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Twitch to reduce its payout threshold later this month

Twitch is reducing the payout threshold for streamers by half starting July 15. The threshold, which was previously $100 (roughly £83), is now down to $50 (approximately £41) according to a new post on the official Twitch website. This means creators will be paid more frequently, and will be especially useful for smaller streamers who don’t receive as many donations, with Twitch anticipating “over 70,000 Creators will see more regular payouts once this is fully rolled out”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Bandai Namco says customer data may be at risk after ransomware attack

Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring, Pac-Man and more, has shared that customer data may be at risk due to a ransomware attack that took place earlier in the month. In a statement issued today (July 13), Bandai Namco confirmed that on July 3 a third-party gained “unauthorised access”, which affected “the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

JFrog Advances Software Development Collaboration, Automation, Speed, and Security with New Microsoft Teams App

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Artifactory - the world’s leading binary repository – and its JFrog Xray advanced security solution - with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Available immediately, the JFrog App for Microsoft Teams delivers organization-wide visibility into security and software development events, such as failed builds, security vulnerabilities, or compliance issues. Using the new app, development team members can both assign and execute the tasks required to address issues, accelerating time-to-resolution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005343/en/ For more information on the new JFrog App for Microsoft Teams and how it can help improve traceability with cross-team, bi-directional communication, read this blog: https://jfrog.com/blog/devsecops-with-jfrog-platform-app-for-microsoft-teams or visit https://jfrog.com/integration/ms-teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
NME

‘Resident Evil’ review: Netflix sci-fi fluff for the conspiracy crowd

A dangerous mind control drug with untested viral side effects escapes from a lab, infecting billions. Behind the virus, an evil, megalomaniacal pharmaceutical company out to make the world’s populations docile and compliant. As the contagion spreads and the masses turn into unthinking zombies, the company becomes an oppressive totalitarian regime. Throughout, the online truthers piecing together the story from grimy videos get it right all along.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy