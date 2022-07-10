ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The incredible journey of Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. From starting her journey as a model to collaborating with billionaire Kylie Jenner and launching products. The 25-year-old Californian beauty is now Instafamous and has built a little empire for herself.

At just the age of 25 Stassie Karanikolaou has established herself as a model, it-girl, and a successful influencer, racking up an astonishing 11 million followers on Instagram alone. It is not her looks we will rave about or her camaraderie with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. It is Stassie's (as she...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Squid Game fan favorite Anupam Tripathi has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The Indian actor moved to Korea on an arts scholarship and for the next decade worked mostly in small parts onscreen and stage until he landed his first major role in what became a global sensation for Netflix. As Ali Abdul (aka Player No. 199), the sweet and trusting Pakistani migrant worker trying to earn a living for his wife and infant child, he had to speak broken Korean with an Urdu accent (whereas in real life, the actor is fluent in Korean and Hindi).
Boston

What critics think of ‘The Gray Man,’ Netflix’s new Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling action movie

The reviews (both good and bad) of Netflix's most expensive movie of all time. On paper, “The Gray Man” seems like a slam dunk movie for Netflix. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas teaming up with the Russo Brothers, who directed four of the most successful Marvel movies of the last decade? It’s no wonder the streaming giant made “The Gray Man” its most expensive movie ever, committing a $200 million budget to its production.
