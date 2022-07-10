The incredible journey of Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. From starting her journey as a model to collaborating with billionaire Kylie Jenner and launching products. The 25-year-old Californian beauty is now Instafamous and has built a little empire for herself.

Squid Game fan favorite Anupam Tripathi has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The Indian actor moved to Korea on an arts scholarship and for the next decade worked mostly in small parts onscreen and stage until he landed his first major role in what became a global sensation for Netflix. As Ali Abdul (aka Player No. 199), the sweet and trusting Pakistani migrant worker trying to earn a living for his wife and infant child, he had to speak broken Korean with an Urdu accent (whereas in real life, the actor is fluent in Korean and Hindi).

