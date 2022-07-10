Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May during leadership campaign interview

Grant Shapps jokes he's not as "naughty" as Theresa May during his most recent leadership campaign interview.

The transport secretary confirmed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he wouldn't offer caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet.

Ms Ridge asked Shapps what the "naughtiest thing he's ever done" was.

"I haven't been terribly naughty, I've never run through any corn fields," he jokes, referencing the former PM’s antics.

Adding: "I'm just not a natural rebel like that."

"Like Theresa May?" Ms Ridge asks.

"Not on that scale, no."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.