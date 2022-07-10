ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May during leadership campaign interview

By Kate Gill
 4 days ago

Grant Shapps jokes he's not as "naughty" as Theresa May during his most recent leadership campaign interview.

The transport secretary confirmed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he wouldn't offer caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet.

Ms Ridge asked Shapps what the "naughtiest thing he's ever done" was.

"I haven't been terribly naughty, I've never run through any corn fields," he jokes, referencing the former PM’s antics.

Adding: "I'm just not a natural rebel like that."

"Like Theresa May?" Ms Ridge asks.

"Not on that scale, no."

Sophy Ridge
Grant Shapps
Theresa May
Boris Johnson
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

