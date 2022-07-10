ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

PennDOT Roadwork to Continue this Week

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime road work is set to continue for PennDOT crews this week. Traffic...

butlerradio.com

Two Municipalities Awarded Grants For Traffic Light Updates

Two municipalities in Butler County are set to receive state funding to help with traffic light upgrades. Cranberry Township was awarded $128,000 that will go toward LED light replacements for traffic signals on Route 19, along with light replacements and bettering the automation of incident management timing plans. Winfield Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expect single-lane closures in Monroeville, Wilmerding

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announces periodic single-lane closures on Wilmerding and Monroeville Road/Patton Street in Monroeville and Wilmerding. The restrictions will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays between Monroeville Boulevard and Jefferson Street, and they are expected to end in November. They are required for milling and paving, drainage improvements, shoulder work, and guide rail replacement.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
County To Recount Select Precincts Of 2020 Election

Butler County Commissioners are beginning the process of recounting a select number of ballots from the 2020 election. At yesterday’s public meeting, the commissioners said they were going to select three random precincts in the county to recount. The precincts were separated into three categories based on the number of voters.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Two Horses Go Missing In Jackson Twp.

A local farmer is asking for help in locating two missing horses. The horses went missing earlier this morning from their farm on Textor Hill Road in Jackson Township. The farm is located near Burr Lane by the Evans City Sportsmen Club. They are described as large horses with dark...
BUTLER, PA
Accident Snarls Morning Commute On Evans City Rd.

There were some significant traffic delays on Evans City Road this morning in Forward Township due to an accident. The multi-vehicle crash happened near the intersection with Brownsdale Road around 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash, however no one was injured. Witnesses...
EVANS CITY, PA
Cranberry Community Days Continue

Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration. The 13th annual Crusin Cranberry runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the Cranberry Community Park. A first responders volleyball match will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Park Volleyball Court. The entire Community...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Health department shuts down Homewood North business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
Annual Celebration Set For Butler County Collaborative for Families

The public is invited to attend a gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Celebration of Collaboration for Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. A guest speaker will discuss experiences with collaboration in Butler County at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA

