Local Bank Announces Promotion

Westmoreland commissioners Tuesday said more than $25 million will be spent from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to address community redevelopment and ease hunger. For more than a year, commissioners have promised a detailed plan to allocate the $105.4 million earmarked to the county from the American Rescue Plan covid-relief package approved by Congress in 2021. Commissioners on Thursday are expected to vote on a plan to spend the first of what they said could be regular allocations.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO