ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Local Bank Announces Promotion

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Bank is promoting one of their own into an executive role. Jennifer Klein...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Blight removal, water/sewer projects, food bank set to receive Westmoreland covid funding

Westmoreland commissioners Tuesday said more than $25 million will be spent from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to address community redevelopment and ease hunger. For more than a year, commissioners have promised a detailed plan to allocate the $105.4 million earmarked to the county from the American Rescue Plan covid-relief package approved by Congress in 2021. Commissioners on Thursday are expected to vote on a plan to spend the first of what they said could be regular allocations.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

College invests $1 Million campus improvements

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is investing more than $1 million in campus improvements this summer through campus beautification projects, new athletic and student spaces, and various renovations and refreshes. “We continue to improve our campus facilities so that our students, faculty, staff and guests will have the best experience...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mars, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Mars, PA
Business
CBS News

Health department shuts down Homewood North business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Municipalities Awarded Grants For Traffic Light Updates

Two municipalities in Butler County are set to receive state funding to help with traffic light upgrades. Cranberry Township was awarded $128,000 that will go toward LED light replacements for traffic signals on Route 19, along with light replacements and bettering the automation of incident management timing plans. Winfield Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Griffin Named To Butler School Board

A former candidate for the Butler School Board was chosen as its newest member earlier this week. The board approved appointing Regenold Griffin to fill the seat vacated by Thomas Harrison, who moved out of the county to accept another job. The district had nine applicants for the position, although...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler tennis program benefit clinic’s next week

Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday July 19th & Thursday the 21st at the Butler Senior High School tennis courts. The morning session begins at 10:30am and is for boys and girls ages 7 through 9. The second session begins at 12:30pm and is for ages 10 through 12. Instruction will be provided by Butler high girl’s tennis coaches Alisa Green and Gretchen Wilson. Online registration is available on the Legacy Fitness Facebook page.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Banking#Commercial Real Estate#Mars High School
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler woman pleads guilty in Social Security fraud

A Butler woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration of about $45,420 for four years by not revealing her husband was living with her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said Wednesday. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, of Bullcreek Road, pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

County Solicitor Named Interim Elections Chief

Butler County is naming their solicitor as the interim elections director. The commissioners formally named Wil White to take over the elections office on an interim basis. White helped oversee this past primary election after the departure of former director Aaron Sheasley. Commissioner Leslie Osche says they remain hopeful to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New Pittsburgh Courier

The complicated reality of a healthcare career in Pittsburgh

Amanda Antol, left, sits strapped to “The Vest” airway clearance system and talks to professor Jason Trautman during a respiratory therapy program class at the Community College of Allegheny County. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) Health and medicine have become pillars of the Pittsburgh economy, but training programs are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

BASD Files Amicus Brief In PIAA Right To Know Case

While there is no resolution to Butler’s lawsuit against the PIAA, the district will be submitting their support for the high school sports legislative body to be subject to right to know laws. The district solicitor asked the board for approval to submit an Amicus Brief with the Pennsylvania...
BUTLER, PA
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills store sells jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Penn Hills, the lottery announced Monday. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at Stop N Shop on Frankstown Road. It matched all five balls drawn — 5, 8, 27, 35 and 42 — to win almost $680,000.
PENN HILLS, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hard-to-Read License Plate Event Coming up Monday

An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
JAMESTOWN, PA
PLANetizen

Pittsburgh’s Downtown Office Buildings Could Soon Become Housing

“The City of Pittsburgh announced its intention to present legislation to Pittsburgh City Council that would reappropriate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new project: converting historic office buildings into residential buildings.” According to Ollie Gratzinger, writing in Pittsburgh Magazine, “This will add to the $3 million that the commonwealth has already granted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for this purpose.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy