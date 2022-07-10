Local Bank Announces Promotion

Westmoreland commissioners Tuesday said more than $25 million will be spent from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to address community redevelopment and ease hunger. For more than a year, commissioners have promised a detailed plan to allocate the $105.4 million earmarked to the county from the American Rescue Plan covid-relief package approved by Congress in 2021. Commissioners on Thursday are expected to vote on a plan to spend the first of what they said could be regular allocations.
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is investing more than $1 million in campus improvements this summer through campus beautification projects, new athletic and student spaces, and various renovations and refreshes. “We continue to improve our campus facilities so that our students, faculty, staff and guests will have the best experience...
ELLWOOD CITY − Ever since the recent announcement the former Ellwood City Medical Center property could be officially acquired by California-based Pelorus Equity Group from Americore Holdings, the question on many residents' minds is what will happen to the space. For the time being, Pelorus Equity Group is keeping...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is ending the city's involvement in a nonprofit group that was created by his predecessor and raised more than $100 million in funding commitments. Watch the report in the video player above. Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced the OnePGH fund just weeks before...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
Two municipalities in Butler County are set to receive state funding to help with traffic light upgrades. Cranberry Township was awarded $128,000 that will go toward LED light replacements for traffic signals on Route 19, along with light replacements and bettering the automation of incident management timing plans. Winfield Township...
A former candidate for the Butler School Board was chosen as its newest member earlier this week. The board approved appointing Regenold Griffin to fill the seat vacated by Thomas Harrison, who moved out of the county to accept another job. The district had nine applicants for the position, although...
Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday July 19th & Thursday the 21st at the Butler Senior High School tennis courts. The morning session begins at 10:30am and is for boys and girls ages 7 through 9. The second session begins at 12:30pm and is for ages 10 through 12. Instruction will be provided by Butler high girl’s tennis coaches Alisa Green and Gretchen Wilson. Online registration is available on the Legacy Fitness Facebook page.
A Butler woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration of about $45,420 for four years by not revealing her husband was living with her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said Wednesday. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, of Bullcreek Road, pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH — Foxtail and Skybar on the South Side just announced they are closed until further notice. The news comes just days after videos surfaced of a woman displaying lewd and inappropriate behavior allegedly at one of the bar’s pool parties. “That is an embarrassment. That video went...
Butler County is naming their solicitor as the interim elections director. The commissioners formally named Wil White to take over the elections office on an interim basis. White helped oversee this past primary election after the departure of former director Aaron Sheasley. Commissioner Leslie Osche says they remain hopeful to...
Amanda Antol, left, sits strapped to “The Vest” airway clearance system and talks to professor Jason Trautman during a respiratory therapy program class at the Community College of Allegheny County. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) Health and medicine have become pillars of the Pittsburgh economy, but training programs are...
While there is no resolution to Butler’s lawsuit against the PIAA, the district will be submitting their support for the high school sports legislative body to be subject to right to know laws. The district solicitor asked the board for approval to submit an Amicus Brief with the Pennsylvania...
Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
The pair of historical markers might catch some glances as motorists whizz by on Route 30. But there’s no time to take in their significance on a small patch of land in Ligonier Township around a bend in the highway. A yellow and blue marker erected by the Pennsylvania...
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Penn Hills, the lottery announced Monday. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at Stop N Shop on Frankstown Road. It matched all five balls drawn — 5, 8, 27, 35 and 42 — to win almost $680,000.
An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
“The City of Pittsburgh announced its intention to present legislation to Pittsburgh City Council that would reappropriate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new project: converting historic office buildings into residential buildings.” According to Ollie Gratzinger, writing in Pittsburgh Magazine, “This will add to the $3 million that the commonwealth has already granted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for this purpose.”
