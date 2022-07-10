ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Riverhounds Extend Winning Streak to Three Games

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Riverhounds extended their winning streak to three games on Saturday as they...

butlerradio.com

Centre Daily

Newcomer Cam Bright Packs LB Punch for Huskies

Cam Bright was coming off a Peach Bowl appearance, a 26-yard fumble runback for a score, and what should have been memorable enough to make him want to come back for more at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a team captain, a playmaking linebacker for sure, five years vested...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Interview: WVU commit Rodney Gallagher

PITTSBURGH -- Top 100 receiver Rodney Gallagher opted to stay close to home when he committed to West Virginia in late May, and at the time he spoke about what he liked so much about the Mountaineers. The Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands two-sport standout (he also plays basketball) is now...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: The Hidden Corners of Pittsburgh

Last week, I took our tiny-yet-charismatic dog, Peanut, on a new walk route. The old paths were out of the question; for the third time in a four-year span, we’ve just moved. We first moved to the South Side Slopes in 2018; we moved around the corner in 2020...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

BASD Files Amicus Brief In PIAA Right To Know Case

While there is no resolution to Butler’s lawsuit against the PIAA, the district will be submitting their support for the high school sports legislative body to be subject to right to know laws. The district solicitor asked the board for approval to submit an Amicus Brief with the Pennsylvania...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh fire captain dies following extended illness

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh fire captain has died following an extended illness. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announced the passing of Captain Jim Ellis on Wednesday. Captain Ellis worked at station number 32 in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on the North Side. Ellis had been fighting an extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The independence of Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment gives us some Pittsburgh geography and history knowledge. Tom from McKeesport asks, "I was just wondering if you could research why on a map of Pittsburgh, there's a green section on there. It looks like it's a forest. It’s even on the maps that you use on Channel 4."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it? The post Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills store sells jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Penn Hills, the lottery announced Monday. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at Stop N Shop on Frankstown Road. It matched all five balls drawn — 5, 8, 27, 35 and 42 — to win almost $680,000.
PENN HILLS, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How one Pittsburgh developer wants to fix Oakland’s dead zone

Oakland is a neighborhood with plenty of personality — dominated by Beaux-Arts/City Beautiful-era monumental civic architecture and student energy — but that’s not true of the entire neighborhood. There’s a dead zone in South Oakland that doesn’t feel like it’s part of one of the state’s most vibrant and economically dynamic urban centers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the watch for several counties, including Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and parts of West Virginia. Alert: NoneAware: Isolated storms possible this afternoon - some could produce gusty winds and/or hailWe're feeling a little more sticky today with dew points on the rise and temperatures on their way into the mid to upper 80s by later this afternoon. A few morning showers helped give us a tiny bit of much-needed rain, but we're actually in need of more and the only real chance this week for more of it comes with a few isolated storms this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. A second chance for a few showers/storms arrives with another disturbance tomorrow afternoon, then we stay dry through Sunday. Any storms that appear this afternoon could produce some gusty winds and/or hail with a greater chance of severe weather developing off to our east. Temperatures will cool a bit behind this front back into the lower 80s tomorrow before heat returns over the weekend.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

