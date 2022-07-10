ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Beautiful Weather Continues to Close Out the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry air continues to bring the state warm and comfortable summer weather which will continue today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 85 degrees. We made it...

NBC Connecticut

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire, Storms Continue Moving Through

All severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued have expired and storms are beginning to move out. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Windham County as storms continue to move through the state. A severe thunderstorm warning for Windham County expired at 9 p.m. Warnings for Hartford and Tolland...
NORFOLK, CT
Windsor Locks, CT
outdoors.org

Early morning hike: Leadmine Mt. Conservation Area, Sturbridge MA

Registration is required for this activity. Our hike in in the Leadmine Mt. Conservation Area - 880-acre parcel of land in Sturbridge, MA. We will hike 5.5 - 6 miles with an elevation gain of 425 feet. We will pass streams, ponds and natural rock formations on this easy to moderate hike. We will maintain a steady pace around 2 MPH with stops for snacks/water. An early morning hike will allow us to enjoy more birds and we beat the heat of the day!
STURBRIDGE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Mystic Aquarium Investigating After Dolphin Spotted in Norwich

Mystic Aquarium officials said they're investigating after receiving a report of a dolphin spotted in the Thames River in Norwich. The aquarium said they've been in contact with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and they're being advised to monitor the dolphin. As a result of the sighting, Norwich...
NORWICH, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Set sail on the Lady Bea at Brunelle’s Marina!

(Mass Appeal) – A relaxing boat ride is available to you and your family or friends right in South Hadley! Of course, we’re talking about The Lady Bea!. In a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mass Appeal’s own Kayla Hevey spoke with Luke Brunelle about how we can enjoy a spectacular river cruise on the Connecticut River.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WWLP

Storm cleanup efforts across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage disrupted everything from power service in a number of communities to train schedules. Homeowners across the region will be cleaning up downed trees and scattered debris Wednesday morning. Thousands of households also lost power for a period of time. The damage was widespread....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

TRAFFIC: Road work to cause delays on Route 9 in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT and Palmer Paving will be working on Route 9 at the intersection of Vlontis Avenue. According to a social media post by Ware Police Department, the road work will begin on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid...
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Scheduled water shutdowns planned for Chicopee on Thursday, Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee announced Wednesday that there will be two scheduled water shutdowns this week. The first water shutdown will be in effect Thursday, July 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Ludlow Construction works in the Columba Street area. Thursday’s shutdown will affect:...
CHICOPEE, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Franklin County in western Massachusetts Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hawley to near Millerton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Greenfield, Orange, Deerfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer and Ware. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Fire Department douses early Thursday morning fire at Sound Solutions and Auto Sports Accessories

Holyoke firefighters put out an early morning blaze at the Sound Solutions and Auto Sports Accessories store on Main Street. Just five minutes after midnight on Thursday morning, the Holyoke Fire Department said firefighters responded to a building on fire at 370 Main Street. Once firefighters arrived at Sound Solutions and Auto Sports Accessories officials spotted smoke fuming from the storefront.
HOLYOKE, MA
valleypressextra.com

Officials offer tips for behavior around Black Bears

People in the Farmington Valley are being asked to take some simple steps to help cut down on incidents involving black bears. From March through November the bears are active across the state, and that sometimes leads to conflict with people and pets. According to numbers from the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), there were more than 5,500 reported sightings in the state.
FARMINGTON, CT
WWLP

Five Below grand opening giveaway at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Five Below is officially open in the Holyoke Mall and is hosting a grand opening on Friday. The new store is located on the upper level near JCPenney at the Holyoke Mall. According to the news release sent to 22News by the Holyoke Mall spokesperson Ruth-Ann Hastings, guests will receive a free Five Below tumbler with any purchase, while supplies last.
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook swimming area closes for 2022 season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A state park’s swimming area is closed for the 2022 season. According to DEEP, Mashamoquet Brook swimming area in Pomfret is closed for the season due to maintenance. This comes after two swimming areas, Wadsworth Falls and Hopeville Pond, were closed due to bacteria levels....
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn of sewage overflow into Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several Springfield area communities due to health risks from bacteria. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us that sewage overflowed into the Connecticut River after Tuesday night’s rain moved through...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

New Ground Transportation Center Opens at Bradley International Airport

If you are flying out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks anytime soon, you will notice some big changes. The new ground transportation center is now open. The project took five years to build and officially opened on Wednesday. Instead of the rental car facilities being scattered throughout the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

