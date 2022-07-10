ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Powell: Breakfast is better with friends

By Barbara Hendel
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DVkt_0gaenCpQ00

We meet our friends for lunch and make plans for dinner in a favorite restaurant. So why not include breakfast on the social calendar?

On that premise I have been wandering outside my regular eggs and bacon hangout in search of some different breakfast choices. Meeting friends in the morning for breakfast, before the heat attacks northwest Ohio, is an ideal way to start the days with food and fellowship.

Breakfast is my favorite meal and always seems more enjoyable in a restaurant with friends than it does alone at home. My daily breakfast places go back as far as Posner’s on Adams Street. Many restaurants that offer breakfast have community tables where regulars can come and go according to their own schedules for conversation.

For something different than the usual breakfast fare, we took the Greek route with authentic ingredients. We are fortunate in this region to have a large population of people of Greek descent, many of whom are in the restaurant business. Greek, Lebanese, and other Mediterranean foods are not only tasty, but also beneficial to our health.

Breakfast at Rudy’s Hot Dog on Holland Road could be a dog or two, as the name suggests, but for me it was an omelet, made Greek style with slices of sautéed gyro meat, feta cheese, and crisp vegetables.

Phil Dionyssiou, who was cooking that morning at the Holland Road location, was surprised that I ordered toasted pita bread with the omelet. Why not keep the Greek theme going instead of wheat toast or an English muffin that is rarely toasted enough?

Rudy’s is one of Toledo’s oldest and most respected locally owned chains. Harry and Andy Dionyssiou, who emigrated from Greece, founded it. The brothers named their business venture after their Uncle Rudy, who had a hot dog business in downtown Toledo.

There are now four generations of the family credited for Rudy’s success. The five store managers are sons and grandsons of Harry and Andy. Phil, Harry’s son, is general manager.

Fans of Rudy’s hot dogs who want them for summer picnics at home can buy the sauce in cans at the restaurants and at several Toledo supermarkets

At Rudy’s and at Sylvania Diner, where I also enjoyed a Greek breakfast, chili mac is on the menus.

The full name is Erie Street Chili Mac, as it was made famous at a small eatery on Erie Street years ago. The chili is served over spaghetti. Years ago when I was asked by newspaper food editors in other parts of the country for original Toledo recipes, I often sent the recipe for Erie Street Chili Mac. More than once the response was “Are you kidding, that much suet?” Yes.

Making time to stop for breakfast or lunch before a doctor’s appointment soothes the long wait we often experience in doctors’ waiting rooms. We allowed plenty of time before an appointment on Alexis Road to find a breakfast place. We spotted the Sylvania Diner, pulled into the parking lot, and enjoyed a great breakfast.

Again it was a Greek influence, but not as an omelet but in a skillet with generous slices of gyro, potatoes, and basted eggs.

The diner boasts an extensive menu that includes eggs Benedict as a skillet choice, burritos, pita wraps, and the time-honored chili mac.

If you are hungry at any time of the day or night, the International House of Pancakes is open. The two stores in Toledo follow the 24-hour, seven day a week policy and according to our waitress at the restaurant on Airport Highway at Spring Meadows, middle of the night business can be brisk.

IHOP is known for going all out with elaborate picture-perfect pancake designs with combinations of syrups, toppings, and fruit. Ba-Ba Banana, a new pancake design that manager Tamara Cook was proud to show us, incorporates Nilla wafers, banana pudding, and banana slices in a stack of four pancakes topped with sprinkles.

Not only does IHOP attract children with specials but their parents’ with freebies. From 4 p.m. to midnight, children 12 and under receive a free entree.

All of the above in no way overlook Miss Lily’s, a restaurant five minutes from home, where breakfast is served every day but Monday.

Saturday and Sunday morning buffets are a big attraction. Miss Lily, who is more accurately Miss Laurie, sets out the breakfast buffet of hot and cold dishes at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday until noon. The price is $12.95 and the choices include bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs, yogurt, home fries, breads, fruit and more.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.

