Morning coastal showers move inland later today

Take the umbrella with you this morning if you’re venturing out as scattered showers continue to move onshore.

Sunday starts warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Storms move east later this afternoon with steamy highs in the low to mid 90s.

With high humidity, the heat index will be around 105 degrees this afternoon.

Our weather pattern stays the same Monday and Tuesday, although there won’t be as many showers and storms Tuesday.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns Wednesday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

