ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning coastal showers move inland later today

By Eric Stone
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

Take the umbrella with you this morning if you’re venturing out as scattered showers continue to move onshore.

Sunday starts warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Storms move east later this afternoon with steamy highs in the low to mid 90s.

With high humidity, the heat index will be around 105 degrees this afternoon.

Our weather pattern stays the same Monday and Tuesday, although there won’t be as many showers and storms Tuesday.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns Wednesday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

LIVE RADAR: Special Marine Warning issued for Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Special Marine Warning was issued for parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The marine warning, which is in effect until 2:15 p.m., includes Tampa Bay waters near the Gandy Bridge, Old Tampa Bay, Howard Frankland Bridge, and the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Man admits to robbing gay men he met on dating app

He admitted to targeting his victims using the app and arranging meetups at hotels or the victims' homes under the pretense of having sex, but with the actual intent to rob them, according to the United States Department of Justice.
COMPTON, CA
WFLA

Meet the ladies weeding out the bad boys on ‘FBoy Island’

Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda join us to share their experiences on Season Two of the reality dating series, FBOY ISLAND, which took them to a tropical island on a search for love among 26 bachelors. Half the men are also looking for love, but the other half just want cold, hard […]
TV SERIES
WFLA

The 13 best deals post-Prime Day

Prime Day is officially over and in the books. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any more deals until Black Friday. In fact, if you’re a savvy shopper, you can score big with new and extended sales that are hoping to take advantage of the residual Prime Day spending mania.
SHOPPING
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy