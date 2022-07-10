ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump claims Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized with heart problems because of what his opponents 'put him through'

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4rF0_0gaem8Py00
Rudy Giuliani, left, and former President Donald Trump, right, in a composite image. AP Photo
  • Former President Donald Trump said that Rudy Giuliani had been hospitalized for a heart condition.
  • Trump said Giuliani was in the hospital because of what "they put Rudy through."
  • It's not clear who "they" are, but the Fulton County special grand jury issued Giuliani with a subpoena this week.

Comments / 118

Viva Satire!
4d ago

A psychiatrist responded that both Trump and Giuliani, should be admitted to a psychiatric Hospital for what they put the Nation through.

Reply(4)
81
Ziairah
4d ago

OR......OR..... and, this is just a guess on my part, Rudy has abused his body to the point that now there's consequences. Yeah....Im going to go with THAT....

Reply(5)
57
don holden
4d ago

the Russian president has been known to poison folk to keep them quiet.... wonder if trumpy has put that in his play book.... just a rhought!!

Reply(7)
47
