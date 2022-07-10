ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 10, 2022

These transactions, recorded the week of June 27, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1105 N. Third St., Chillicothe: Robert II and Marilea Wood to Andrew M. Cheek, $78,900.

1916 W. Laura Ave., West Peoria: Randy and Lisa Massey to Jose A. Carrera, $79,900.

1204 W. Willow Lane, Peoria: Golden Wolf Estates LLC 1204 W Willow Series to Heather N. Rouse, $80,000.

2617 W. Kenwood Ave., West Peoria: Gregory A. and Bonnie L. Tracy to Sean P. Tracy, $81,000.

126 N. Bergan Ave., West Peoria: Larry Donald to Jacob A. and Christine Copeland, $82,500.

4421 W. Crost Road, Peoria: David A. and Anna M. Unes to Kathryn R. Gray, $84,500.

1420 N. Birren Ave., Chillicothe: Cody N. Irions to Alisha E. Davis, $85,000.

2721 S. Aerial Drive, Peoria: Wendy L. Rager to Amy Elquest, $85,000.

1524 E. Hendryx Lane, Peoria: Curtis D. Vonbehren to Jesse A. Poland, $92,500.

2103 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Bernadette A. Gibson to Cheryl Andrews, $101,000.

214 E. Cypress St., Elmwood: Justin S. and Sara E. Poynter to Michael Mercer, $105,000.

1927 W. Kellogg Ave., West Peoria: Lawson S. and Marilyn M. Giles to Steven T. and Bellamy E. Halley, $109,000.

6213 W. Van Deusen St., Peoria: Gabrielle Goodrich and Jacob Pankey to Lauren Stevenson, $110,000.

16106 N. Admiral Drive, Chillicothe: David L. Browder, Kimberly A. Browder and Michael W. Browder to Danny B. Hollifield, $110,000.

310 N. Main St., Hanna City: Jerry L. Hutchinson Jr. and Elisabeth F. Mcintosh to Charles B. Picton, $115,000.

2705 W. Wardcliffe Drive, Peoria: Billy R. and Ruth N. Mathis to Massey Rentals Inc., $115,000.

834 E. Glen Ave., Peoria Heights: Peoria Post Inc. to Thomas W. Hammond, $115,000.

1628 W. Callender Ave., Peoria: Janet Magree to Basheer Qattum, $116,000.

2624 W. Flint St. and 605 E. Lawndale Ave., Peoria: Robert P. Fredericks to SFR3 040 LLC, $119,500.

4 Holiday Ave., Bartonville: John Goodrich and Jennifer Davis to Jacob Pankey and Gabrielle Goodrich, $120,000.

400 E. Thrush Ave., Peoria: Jeffry Shoumaker to ILHMZ LLC, $120,000.

915 E. Fairoaks Ave., Peoria: Jeremiah C. Trotter and Samantha A. Loza to Lydie G. Heflin, $122,900.

1503 W. Sunnyview Drive, Peoria: David A. Mateer to Joshua M. Kellem, $125,000.

1501 W. Circle Road, Peoria: Joshua J. and Sophie J. Rossman to Malebazar LLC, $130,000.

6326 N. Upland Terrace, Peoria: Amy Adamow to Tegan W. and Kristen M. Nusser, $132,000.

12516 W. Smithville Road, Hanna City: David D. Doubet to Kyle J. Doubet, $132,900.

1215 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: James F. and Sandra R. Backus to Chelsea Winn, $132,900.

2821 W. Larchmont Lane, Peoria: Pamela Peterson to Rondaia Moore, $136,400.

6014 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: James W. and Marguerite C. Smith to Derrick Jordan and Christina Leach, $139,900.

618 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Jonathan R. McKittrick and Elizabeth Campbell to Robert II and Marilea Wood, $140,000.

335 W. Knoll Crest Drive, Peoria: Jacob C. and Jessica M. Heid to Letitia S. Little, $142,500.

1312 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: RDJD Properties LLC to Joshua Marshall, $144,000.

312 N. Hickory St., Glasford: Richie L. and Leslie M. F Biswell to Joshua L. Postin and Melissa A. Easley, $145,000.

4913 N. Bevalon Place, Peoria: Lindsey M. Hanson to Montserrat Lopez Font and Ricardo Pedroza Perez, $145,000.

5816 N. Cord Court, Peoria Heights: Aubry Smith to Matthew McCoy, $148,500.

2611 W. Manor Parkway, Peoria: Robert W. Darling to Michael S. Dickson, $150,000.

1323 N. Elmwood Ave., Peoria: Toni L. Gallagher to Daniel J. Park and Morgan A. Russell, $159,547.

1321 W. Pine St., Chillicothe: Steven C. Keith to Adam and Jessica Savanna, $163,500.

5908 N. Koerner Road, Peoria: Lance Mitchell and Angela M. Allen to Gary D. and Kelli K. Davidson, $169,900.

3830 W. Palmyra Court, Peoria: Amy L. Rodgers to Jacob and Laura Cohen, $170,000.

6125 N. Knollaire Drive, Peoria: Tyler J. and Kelsey Horst to Gretchen E. Amick, $170,000.

6426 N. Oakbrook Court, Peoria: Darris and Rose Mosley to Jody and Melissa Lawrence, $184,000.

2604 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Allison Calabro and Kelsi Toliver to Leighton A. Johnson, $185,000.

820 N. Hushaw Ave., Chillicothe: Gregory W. and Margaret E. Hurd to Terry R. and Jean E. Ruhland, $189,100.

7720 W. Redwing Drive, Peoria: Timothy and Valerie Bennett to Jacob and Jessica Heid, $189,900.

111 S. Eden Road, Hanna City: Brian L. Gass to Jason Frakes, $190,000.

2824 W. Winterberry Lane, Peoria: Michael J. and Verna L. Townsend to Alexander M. Bowler and Abeer Almajali, $195,000.

436 W. Knoll Crest Drive, Peoria: Jennifer L. Azouri to Elaine M. Howell, $204,900.

1403 W. Brentwood Drive, Dunlap: Rhett T. and Kathleen M. Polson to Caleb and Bethany Figg, $225,000.

7006 N. Rockvale Drive, Peoria: Tyler Beatty and Tiffany Abrego to Gary L. and Barbara J. Luster, $230,000.

6319 N. Riviera Court, Peoria: Michael Eckert and Ellen Lynall to Katie L. Stewart and Kyle D. Lewis, $250,000.

3900 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Kurtis J. Knapp to John S. Marshall, $251,000.

7501 N. Villa Lake Drive, Unit 8B, Peoria: Edgar and Brenda C. Valdes to Gerald J. and Louise A. Mccann, $254,900.

10721 N. Sleepy Hollow Road, Peoria: Kenton L. and Marianna S. Erickson to Joshua and Sierra Engel, $255,000.

6608 N. Suffolk Drive, Peoria: Daryl H. and Laura B. Carlson to Daniel A. Wilcox and Elizabeth Wiemers Wilcox, $260,000.

1516 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Mark R. and Patricia J. Hawkins to Michael C. Gatz, $260,000.

4022 W. Legion Hall Road, Dunlap: M. Dale Jr. and Diana Pittenger to Greg A. and Tracey L. Ballard, $275,000.

5217 S. Turbett Road, Hanna City: Nicholas R. and Trisha Beckman to Keith C. and Pamela J. Newell, $275,000.

905 W. Fairlawn Lane, Peoria: Joseph D. and Rachel R. Tigue to Aaron and Courtney Ziegler, $280,000.

12501 N. Princeville-Jubilee Road, Princeville: Ricky D. Pope to Fawn Hill Farms LLC, $290,000.

7402 W. Durham Lake Court, Peoria: Gregory W. Robinson to William D. and Lisa S. Martin, $298,000.

10836 N. Sawmill Lane, Dunlap: Mark and Lisa A. Lauffer to Bhanodaya Chinta, $305,000.

1527 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Andrea Gorski and Tiffany Vorhies to Shawna Herberger, $320,000.

523 N. Fairgrounds Way, Elmwood: Gregory and Laura Chance to Brian D. and Bonnie J. Beal, $320,000.

5606 W. Grande Circle, Peoria: Sai K.K. Attaluri and Naga K.C. Kavari to Sourabh A. Lahoti, $320,000.

3817 W. Anchor Drive, Peoria: Manish Gupta to Theresa Murphy, $325,000.

2520 W. Whittington Way, Dunlap: Presh and Harshala Sadhale to Rajasheker and Mamatha Pamparthi, $335,000.

1703 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: William D. and Teresa S. Boedecker to Mark and Laurel Stein, $340,000.

11023 N. Tall Oaks Lane, Peoria: Greg A. and Stephanie J. Catey to Benjamin M. and Emily J. Blumenberg, $360,000.

11015 N. Granite St., Dunlap: Kishore Amaravadi and Soumya Routhu to Rajat Kapoor, Aarty Chadha and Tanu Kapoor, $440,000.

1217 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Chad J. and Elizabeth A. Withers to Mark W. Guzzardo and Janaki Nair, $485,000.

8635 N. Industrial Road, Peoria: FMB Holding Inc. to Lopez LLC, $565,000.

6408 W. Waterstone Way, Edwards: John and Charity Kirtley to Ciano and Kayla Hipol, $650,000.

321 W. Potomac Court, Dunlap: Gary S. and Camilla A. Zwicky to Andrew K. and Liza M. Soubel, $665,000.

2612 & 2625 W. Hanssler Court, Peoria: Acceleration Ventures LLC to Shane and Fernanda Sharp, $1,175,000.

2215 W. Augusta Drive, Dunlap: David P. and Dawn A. Bozeman to Eric D. Martin and Eva Dickinson-Martin, $1,655,000.

725 W. Hurlburt St., Peoria: Greenwood Estates Peoria LLC and Hap Peoria Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Greenwood Apartments 22 LLC, $11,920,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1008 Amanda, Pekin: Lucy K. Goldring to Julie D. West, $79,000.

204 Orchard St., Creve Coeur: Micah Bouillon to Tristan I. Bates, $85,000.

1410 Tennell Road, Pekin: Steven and Sarah Smith to Dana and Reilly Wood, $85,900.

316 S. Glen Ave., Morton: Emily J. Ropp to Nicole R. Baer, $87,500.

1414 Charlotte St., Pekin: Laura Robbins to Dillon Sieh, $87,537.

207 Johnson St., East Peoria: Bradley K. and Kacey L. Eaker to Alma R. Jimenez Hernandez, $90,000.

909 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Ryan M. and Carolyn L. Schlobohm to Zachary A. Meredith, $90,000.

1017 Buff St., Pekin: Joshua C.M. and Gina M. Hoggatt to Tina Grafton, $90,000.

203 Earl Ave., Creve Coeur: Mark R. and Melinda J. Allen to Amber M. Allen, $90,000.

134 Brow Drive, East Peoria: Tina Grafton to ANH Properties LLC, $100,000.

104 N. 18th St., Pekin: Keith N. and Hannah M. Ewing to Michael Carroll, $107,500.

1413 Janssen St., Pekin: Jonathan and Rebecca Atkinson to Maurice Ball, $114,900.

217 Cottage Grove, Pekin: Erik L. Grant and Leslie R. Hancock to Molly Fogel and Caleob Vogel, $118,900.

205 Fourth St., South Pekin: Lantern Properties LLC to Madison Baughman and Drake Stone, $120,000.

402 E. Franklin St., Mackinaw: Stephan D. and Ruth E. Hurt to Troy and Debbie Mallicoat, $120,000.

1210 Veerman St., Pekin: Charles L. III and Norma R. Mariuzza to Mitchell McClary, $120,000.

Lot 41, Block 44, Marquette Heights A 83, Tazewell County: Marilyn J. Steffen to Phillip S. Skinner, $122,000.

1200 S. Third St., Pekin: William and Tina Watson to Tucker Boatz, $124,900.

115 E. Third St., Delavan: Charles F. and Loni R. Smith to Marc and Michelle Noreuil, $125,000.

402 Mary St., Washington: Jesse J. and Kelsie L. Schlueter to Kyle A. Meyer, $127,000.

304 Baylor St., East Peoria: Ryan Skaggs to Nicholas P Bradburn and Cassandra C. McKinley, $128,000.

304 Parkview Drive, Washington: Matthew and Michelle Bedwell to Cori A. Mayhall, $133,000.

405 Lincoln St., Washington: Dakota Springer to John and Heather Jefford, $140,000.

105 Douglas Road, Marquette Heights: William A. and Melinda M. Feger to Jacob Ferguson and Krista Dean, $150,000.

108 Beloit Road, Marquette Heights: Ronald C. Hinderliter Jr. to Jeremy R. Ellis, $152,000.

406 N. School St., Minier: Christine K. Allen and Rebecca S. Spaulding to Sharon Schultz Hinderliter, $155,000.

217 W. Clark St., Morton: Donald Anderson and James M. Anderson Jr. to Aubrey C. Mereness, $155,000.

2217 Crestview Drive, Pekin: Robert and Tina Shaddock to Delaney Linton and Tracy Noetzol, $159,900.

Lots 5 & 6, Harris J H Addition, Tazewell County: David J. and Jennifer S. Mooney to Curt A. and Katherine A. Rassi, $160,000.

700 N. Main St., Washington: Mark A. and Laura A. Messner to Teri Hinrichsen, $161,000.

300 Hilldale Ave., Washington: Seth A. and Chelsea R. Teubel to Brandon and Sara Meade, $165,000.

132 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Douglas R. Coulter to LNS Property LLC-Series Montana, $170,000.

4007 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Elizabeth McGinn to Steven and Angela Tutor, $170,000.

1027 Mallard Way, Unit 210B, Washington: Dale L. and Daryl L. Dibler to Cathy Ziegler, $170,000.

6 Winged Foot Drive, Pekin: Jerry T. and Cheryl A. Davis to Jonathan D. Boerger and Allison R. Swartz, $189,000.

125 S. Indiana Ave., Morton: Brian C. Davis to Austin Chapin, $189,900.

501 Coventry Lane, Mackinaw: Robert J. Magarity to Carlea M. West and Pamela j. Yarnall, $200,000.

26700 Broadway Road, Morton: Michael and Jennifer A. Yordy to Jason C. and Patricia A. Yordy, $200,000.

205 Sharen St., Groveland: Chad Schearer to Gandin and Allie McCaffrey, $202,500.

2404 Willow St., Pekin: Frank J. Norris and Diane K. Rettke Norris to William P. and Michelle Tryba, $209,900.

10 Raleigh Ave., Mackinaw: Kurtis and Theresa Viktor to Mark L. Blain and Ashley Loy, $215,000.

204 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria: Mark R. and Michelle K. Rohman to Joseph J. II and Jennifer D. Windland, $227,750.

524 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Nolan Reed to Jeffrey L. and Kathleen A. Wilshire, $232,250.

707 W. Third St., Delavan: Kyle D. and Deeann L. Sands to Johanna Carreras and Dana Noell, $255,000.

1048 S. Lee Ave., Morton: Aaron D. and Julie K. Jones to Cole and Ashleigh Hicke, $257,000.

107 Chestnut Drive, Morton: David G. and Heidi R. Robbins to Venkatakrishnan Balasubramanian, $259,900.

117 Lexington Drive, Washington: Kristy M. Guede to Phillip Hietter and Meghan O'Leary, $260,000.

1106 Audubon Drive, Pekin: Jon R. and Kelly R. Giraudo to Dathan and Tracey Gerard, $262,000.

1824 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Arnold F. and Kimberly A. Spiker to Ricardo A. Mancha and Kara K. Toel, $262,000.

330 Stonewood Drive, East Peoria: Cole Valley LLC to Eric and Haley Kolowski, $269,900.

103 Country Ridge Court, East Peoria: Jonathan D. Boerger and Allison Swartz to Tyler J. and Kelsey D. Horst, $275,000.

21 Cape Court, Pekin: Gregory C. and Jessie P. Crawford to Mucciante Companies LLC, $300,000.

27032 Harding Road, Morton: Mary K. Rumbold to Jonathan D. and Jennifer L. Riggenbach, $300,000.

6 Kemp St., Delavan: Andrew D. and Carrie S. Brooks to Jose and Heather Rosales, $306,600.

1237 Brown Court, Washington: Iuvo Constructum LLC to Ryan and Sydney Sullivan, $319,900.

111 N. Main St., Washington: Heider Properties LLC to Josie T. Wells, $350,000.

1721 Retriever Lane, Washington: James W. III and Meghan McLaughlan to Kevin and Elise L. McNeese, $365,000.

1526 W. Shore Drive, Pekin: Melvin J. Jr. and Kellye M. Johnson to Michael J. and Tracy Gustello, $425,000.

34 Columbine St., Morton: John M. and Denise L. Lux to Matthew Rieber and Christine Dipompeo, $480,000.

3443 N. Main St., East Peoria: Morton Community Bank to Saint David LLC, $1,100,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

111 W. State St., Washburn: Catherine J. Missel to Mackenzie Helfrich, $95,000.

1527 County Road 550E, Metamora: Ricky Leon McDonald to Ricky Lewis McDonald, $137,000.

114 Magnolia St., Washburn: Jeffery L. Gregory to Roberto A. Colon-Vazques and Gloryliz Vazquez, $140,000.

508 Jones St., Kappa: Jacob M. Ruestman to Gabriel A. McKinley and Autumn L. Kridner, $151,000.

2212 U.S. Highway 24, Secor: Joseph D. Zimmerman to Kayla Dubois and Justin Bicknell, $158,000.

116 Linden Ave., Germantown Hills: Carter Diversified Investments LLC to Kelly Baumgartner, $160,000.

505 Crestview Drive, Metamora: Robert T. Jr. and Lisa A. Schlemmer to Daniel P. Sinclair, $210,000.

1516 Lake Santa Fe Drive, Metamora: Michael G. and Alesia Combs to Jeffrey B. Roberts, $380,000.

1339 N. Independence Court, Germantown Hills: Andrew Schoff and Dena Abdelhameed to Kurtis Knapp, $400,000.

117 & 121 N. Douglas St., Metamora: Jaro Properties LLC to Lake Five Holdings LLC-Series Douglas, $631,000.

