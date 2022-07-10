Ukraine-born Indiana lawmaker questions allegiance of a top Ukrainian official

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) questioned the allegiance of the Ukrainian president's chief of staff in a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, asking the administration to brief Congress on allegations against Andriy Yermak.

The first and only Ukraine-born congresswoman wrote that Yermak “raises concerns” in the United States and the international community.

“As President Zelensky works very hard to build alliances with the west and our country, it is our responsibility to inform him if we might have any concerns with key people around him,” Spartz wrote in the letter .

Earlier in the week, Politico reported that the freshman from Hamilton County accused both Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky of “playing politics” in regard to the ongoing conflict that came to a head with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Spartz's allegations and Ukraine's response

In a statement released Saturday, Spartz outlined allegations against Yermak on which she said her call for U.S. administrative action is based.

Those allegations include leaking information to Belarus and Russia, mismanaging peace negotiations prior to the conflict and preventing Ukraine from properly preparing for the war.

The Ukranian government responded to Spartz's claims with outrage. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko called them “baseless speculation” in a Facebook post Saturday.

“(Spartz’s statements) are an undisclosed attempt to bring back into American politics classic narratives of Russian propaganda about Ukraine’s leadership’s seemingly ties to Russia and to drag our state into U.S. domestic politics,” Nikolenko wrote.

Spartz responded that she understands why her comments “struck a chord” with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after seeing the support she garnered from some Americans and Ukraine's opposition party with her initial statements.

“I encourage the Ministry to consider my statement with the kind of seriousness these questions about Mr. Yermak demand, instead of launching ad hominem attacks as they have thus far,” she wrote.

Neither the White House nor Yermak have responded to Spartz’s allegations.

