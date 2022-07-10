ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ukraine-born Indiana lawmaker questions allegiance of a top Ukrainian official

By Griffin Wiles, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foNhr_0gaejY9000

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) questioned the allegiance of the Ukrainian president's chief of staff in a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, asking the administration to brief Congress on allegations against Andriy Yermak.

The first and only Ukraine-born congresswoman wrote that Yermak “raises concerns” in the United States and the international community.

“As President Zelensky works very hard to build alliances with the west and our country, it is our responsibility to inform him if we might have any concerns with key people around him,” Spartz wrote in the letter .

Earlier in the week, Politico reported that the freshman from Hamilton County accused both Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky of “playing politics” in regard to the ongoing conflict that came to a head with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

More: What Victoria Spartz, Ukraine-born congresswoman, wants from U.S. on Russian war

Spartz's allegations and Ukraine's response

In a statement released Saturday, Spartz outlined allegations against Yermak on which she said her call for U.S. administrative action is based.

Those allegations include leaking information to Belarus and Russia, mismanaging peace negotiations prior to the conflict and preventing Ukraine from properly preparing for the war.

The Ukranian government responded to Spartz's claims with outrage. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko called them “baseless speculation” in a Facebook post Saturday.

“(Spartz’s statements) are an undisclosed attempt to bring back into American politics classic narratives of Russian propaganda about Ukraine’s leadership’s seemingly ties to Russia and to drag our state into U.S. domestic politics,” Nikolenko wrote.

More : After Spartz dubbed House's 'worst boss,' former staff detail toxic work culture

Spartz responded that she understands why her comments “struck a chord” with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after seeing the support she garnered from some Americans and Ukraine's opposition party with her initial statements.

“I encourage the Ministry to consider my statement with the kind of seriousness these questions about Mr. Yermak demand, instead of launching ad hominem attacks as they have thus far,” she wrote.

Neither the White House nor Yermak have responded to Spartz’s allegations.

You can reach Pulliam Fellow Griffin Wiles at GWiles@gannett.com or on Twitter at @griffinwiles.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ukraine-born Indiana lawmaker questions allegiance of a top Ukrainian official

Comments / 17

Snake Eyes
4d ago

Just my opinion!!! No one, who is not born in this country should be in our government at any level!!! This woman is more worried about the situation in the Ukraine than what we have going on here. She has been to the Ukraine at 3 times, that I know of, since this has started. And I'm pretty sure US tax payers are footing the bill. If she's sooo worried about the situation there, she can pack her bags and go to the front lines and help, and leave the US out of it!!

Reply(7)
26
popapete123
4d ago

Spatz’s campaign has received sizable infusions of Russian money through 3rd person sources.

Reply(1)
9
jhooker
4d ago

Does she have America’s or Ukraines interest in mind? You can’t serve both.

Reply
11
Related
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Greatest challenge' - As G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Russia's war in Ukraine poses the "greatest challenge" to the global economy. - High-stake grain talks eye deal - Russia and Ukraine make substantive progress in their first direct talks since March on a deal to relieve a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain exports.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

GOP Lawmaker Accuses Top Zelenskyy Aide of Disloyalty to Ukraine

Demanding a Congressional investigation, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is deepening her feud with officials in Kyiv. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) has accused Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak of ties to Russia. “Based on a variety of intelligence, actions taken by Mr. Yermak in Ukraine and his alleged dealings in connection with Russia, Congress needs to obtain this information urgently to confirm or deny various serious allegations. Considering our material involvement in this conflict, we owe this level of rigor and accountability to the American people as Ukraine urgently needs increased levels and speed of security assistance, which unfortunately have not been prioritized by the Biden Administration,” Spartz said in a statement detailing her letter to President Joe Biden. Spartz added that Oleg Tatarov, a senior official appointed by Yermak, delayed “the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor for over a year, rendering the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) dysfunctional.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andriy Yermak
Los Angeles Times

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW — With Russia’s military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Domestic Politics#Allegiance#Foreign Policy#R Ind#Ukrainian#Russian#Ukranian#Foreign Ministry
International Business Times

Russia Abandons Snake Island In Victory For Ukraine

Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island on Thursday in a victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia's blockade on Ukrainian ports. Russia said it had decided to withdraw from the outcrop as a "gesture of goodwill" to show Moscow was not obstructing...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says 'no signs' at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow faced a barrage of criticism at talks in Indonesia. "We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Will Belarus join Moscow's Ukraine offensive?

Belarus has served as a staging ground for Russia's intervention in Ukraine, but strongman Alexander Lukashenko has so far avoided becoming a party to the conflict. Despite officially being a non-belligerent, the Belarus strongman has demanded that his country be included in any talks and a deal to end the conflict.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine can retake land recently captured by Russia, Johnson tells Zelensky

Boris Johnson has told Volodymyr Zelensky he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia in a call about the latest situation in the war-torn nation.The Prime Minister on Tuesday reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kyiv defend itself and rebuild, as the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Johnson for a further £100 million in support.The pair also discussed how to quickly get grain out of Ukraine, with Mr Johnson saying the UK “stood ready to help in any way possible”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.Updated President @ZelenskyyUa on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.I believe the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy