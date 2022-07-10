ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Local Motion campaign seeks to make Columbia streets more walkable, bikeable, livable

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Columbia's streets prioritize people who drive cars, sometimes leaving cyclists and pedestrians feeling left out, said Michaela Marshall Dungey, development director for Local Motion.

A new campaign by the not-for-profit group hopes to change that, with cooperation from and dialogue with city officials.

The campaign is called CoMo Livable Streets.

Columbia's policy now is called Complete Streets. Adopted in 2004 with the help of Local Motion under its previous name, PedNet Coalition, Dungey said it may have been good for its time, but is now very outdated.

"I am a cyclist and I also drive a car and I walk," Dungey said. "I have a pretty high comfort level. There are still roads in Columbia I would not bike on because I feel so unsafe."

It's not the case with motorized vehicles, she said.

"It just illustrates how we prioritize cars," Dungey said. "There's no part of town you can't access in a car."

People walking or biking are involved in less than 3% of crashes but account for nearly 24% of traffic deaths, states a Local Motion news release about the campaign. The data is from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Dungey said.

The current policy pays lip service to people who walk, bike and use public transit, while streets are primarily designed for cars, the release states.

Local Motion doesn't want to be overly critical of the city, but there's room for improvement, Dungey said.

Committed bicyclists interviewed recently said Columbia is a bike-friendly city, with some exceptions. Retired University of Missouri professor and Nobel Prize winner George Smith said Columbia isn't like Madison, Wisconsin, where he can get anywhere on a bike path.

"We could do better," Smith said in June. "Our trail system is somewhat incomplete. It's still pretty good."

The streets prioritize people who drive cars and people who live in wealthy neighborhoods, Dungey said.

The campaign has a website: comostreets.org.

Rikki Ascani, community engagement director for Local Motion, is heavily engaged in this phase of the campaign, she said.

"Columbia has a lot of great trails," Ascani said. "But a lot of folks can't get to where they need to go."

Streets built for all users are also safer for people driving cars, she said.

The campaign doesn't plan to make demands of city officials, Ascani said.

"Our goal is not necessarily to write the whole policy for them, but to give them guidance," Ascani said.

There's a petition on the campaign website.

"By signing this petition, you'll let the City Council know that it's time for Columbia to have a livable streets policy," the petition states. "Livable streets means improving the design of our streets for safety, using taxpayer dollars more efficiently so we can maintain what we have, and catching up where we've fallen behind so walking, biking, and transit are real options for getting around.

"To have livable streets, we have to fill in our sidewalk gaps, build protected bike lanes, and create a convenient bus system. This will make it safe for kids to walk to school, allow people to travel more efficiently, save taxpayer money so the city can fill potholes, and ultimately, save lives.

"A livable streets policy will build a transportation system that works for all of us."

The campaign isn't asking the city to spend a lot of money, Dungey and Ascani said.

"Making streets more expansive to everyone who's using them doesn't always translate to being more expensive," Dungey said.

"We're not necessarily asking the city to spend more money," Ascani said. "We're asking them to spend money differently."

The campaign held an information event Saturday at Ragtag Cinema. Upcoming events include those at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge Christian Church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Waves Cider Co.

The campaign will continue through the end of the year, but Ascani said the group plans to present its petition at a Columbia City Council meeting sometime in the fall.

The campaign is being funded by a $372,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. The grant is funding the website, food and supplies for events, and other costs related to the campaign, Ascani said.

The grant was from the foundation's Opportunity Fund, said Missouri Foundation for Health spokeswoman Courtney Stewart.

"We are a philanthropic change-maker that focuses on systems change as a mechanism to achieve health equity in Missouri," Stewart wrote in an email. "Our funding is in collaboration with those who share the same hopes to achieve health equity and are working toward that."

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune.

