VIN'S PEOPLE: Scholarship winner inspired at PACE discovers new career as educator

Congrats to Tiffany David, recent recipient of a $1,500 scholarship from Florida Gamma Omicron, the Sarasota chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary women's educators organization.

'Twas a welcome bit of good fortune, too.

For nearly two decades Tiffany ran Childlike Productions, a successful Bradenton-based entertainment company specializing in face painters, airbrush artists and balloon twisters for birthday parties, corporate events and so forth.

Then the pandemic hit.

“We had to cancel months and months of events that went into years,” she said. “Sitting at home was not for me. I wanted to find something to keep myself busy. I found PACE.”

That is the PACE Center for Girls in Manatee County, which provides year-round free education for girls 11-18, with counseling and life skills development in a trauma-informed, gender-responsive environment.

After beginning as a substitute teacher in November 2020, Tiffany became full-time the following March.

And though she had no teaching background – her degree is in communications and theater – it has been an absorbing, inspiring journey for the Florida State alum.

“When I found PACE I really loved their mission – helping to build up girls who haven’t had a chance or need to get back on track. I teach a class called ‘Spirited Girls’ which encompasses life skills – budgeting, finance, career planning – things I did in the real world. It came full circle for me.

“I found I absolutely love teaching.”

So much that Tiffany is getting her teaching certificate at the State College of Florida's Educators Preparation Institute.

And the scholarship money came in handy.

“It’s helped tremendously, being able to take classes I need.”

Meantime, daughter Cassidy got Childlike Productions up and running again while Mom continues her new career.

“I plan on staying at PACE for as long as I can,” Tiffany said. “I get to change lives and truly enjoy the challenges I face every day.”

• Big ups to Southeast head football coach Brett Timmons and counterpart Matt Kitchie at Ruskin Lennard. Teammates on Southeast’s 1993-94 state champions, Brett will be defensive coordinator and Matt offensive coordinator for the South team in the annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Dec. 22.

• Tracy Capozella is 39. Again.

• So is Mike Gold.

• And Gail Hedrick.

• Mike Ivko, too.

• Ditto Susan Wilcox.

• A salute to Deputy Michael Mahoney, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Month for May. While off duty last spring, he was at a Circle K in Palmetto talking with Holmes Beach Police Officer Alex Hurt when a southbound truck crossed both lanes of traffic on U.S. 41 and rolled into a drainage ditch. Mahoney and Hurt ran over, got the driver out as the vehicle began filling with water and kept him alert until EMS arrived.

