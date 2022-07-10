ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Embracing Our Differences names Sheila D. McKoy as exhibition director

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36x3VU_0gaejRxv00

Embracing Our Differences recently named Sheila D. McKoy, a public art and creative place-making expert and consultant, as its exhibition director. McKoy will oversee the planning, staging and management of EOD's annual exhibit.

While at the New Jersey Transit system for nearly 30 years, McKoy coordinated more than 150 public arts projects at transit facilities throughout the transportation system. She managed the selection of artists from around the nation and oversaw contract negotiations with contractors and artists alike. McKoy also served as coordinator between communities, consultants, architects, and engineers to guide the process of integrating the artworks.

“This is a new position for EOD,” said Sarah Wertheimer, executive director. “As our exhibitions and programs grew, we realized we needed someone who was dedicated to this initiative alone. Sheila is the perfect fit for this job. She’s spent years working in this field and was a member of our art selection committee for three years, serving as chair of the committee last year. We are honored she accepted this role and look forward to working with her over the next many years.”

McKoy participates regularly in panel discussions on public art at events and venues around the nation, including Audible, Pratt Institute, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, creative place-making conferences, and at museums and galleries. She is a board member of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. McKoy holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business management.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710 or visit embracingourdifferences.org.

Submitted by Su Byron

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Transit#Art Galleries#Art Exhibitions#Public Art#Eod#Audible Pratt Institute
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy