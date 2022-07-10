Embracing Our Differences names Sheila D. McKoy as exhibition director

Embracing Our Differences recently named Sheila D. McKoy, a public art and creative place-making expert and consultant, as its exhibition director. McKoy will oversee the planning, staging and management of EOD's annual exhibit.

While at the New Jersey Transit system for nearly 30 years, McKoy coordinated more than 150 public arts projects at transit facilities throughout the transportation system. She managed the selection of artists from around the nation and oversaw contract negotiations with contractors and artists alike. McKoy also served as coordinator between communities, consultants, architects, and engineers to guide the process of integrating the artworks.

“This is a new position for EOD,” said Sarah Wertheimer, executive director. “As our exhibitions and programs grew, we realized we needed someone who was dedicated to this initiative alone. Sheila is the perfect fit for this job. She’s spent years working in this field and was a member of our art selection committee for three years, serving as chair of the committee last year. We are honored she accepted this role and look forward to working with her over the next many years.”

McKoy participates regularly in panel discussions on public art at events and venues around the nation, including Audible, Pratt Institute, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, creative place-making conferences, and at museums and galleries. She is a board member of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. McKoy holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business management.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710 or visit embracingourdifferences.org.

Submitted by Su Byron