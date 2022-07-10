ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

More Oklahomans are being released from prison. Now what?

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zh9P_0gaeitWM00

Mashilah Powell had just got her teething 8-month-old daughter down for a nap, allowing for a moment of quiet to call the property manager of an apartment she had recently applied for. As the phone rang, Powell was hopeful she would soon be able to move out of her sister’s place. But that optimism quickly turned to despair when she heard another landlord say they do not rent to convicted felons.

“It hurt. Again,” said Powell, who took a moment to cry in the bathroom before composing herself and checking on her daughter.

Two months since being released from state prison, Powell, 32, had already checked off plenty of goals ​​— she reinstated her driver’s license, set up a court date to address her fees and fines, made a down payment on a car and secured a full-time job.

​ ​

Oklahoma state government reporting is supported in part by a grant from the Kirkpatrick Foundation. To support work like this, consider purchasing a digital subscription to the Oklahoman today.

But a place of her own remained the most elusive task.

“I get a nasty feeling in my stomach each time I hear them say ‘no,’” Powell said. "But I can't continue to cry over it, I just have to keep pushing forward.

“I’m not going back to my old life.”

Convicted of drunken driving last year, Powell was sentenced to three years in state prison but ended up serving fewer than nine months after receiving an administrative parole, a streamlined process approved by the Pardon and Parole Board to set free inmates with good behavior.

From 2016 to 2021, Oklahoma has released nearly 42,000 inmates early, a significant increase from previous years,  according to an analysis of state Department of Corrections data by The Oklahoman. By using voter-approved sentencing reforms, gubernatorial commutations and aggressive use of other forms of parole and probation, the state is trying to overcome its status as one of the world's top incarcerators of its residents.

More: As Oklahoma's gun access expanded, deaths from firearms increased

The result has contributed to a 20% decline in the prison population .

But releasing more inmates has created a new challenge for the state in helping those newly freed Oklahomans find success and avoid a return to prison.

Those who return to Oklahoma's prisons say many obstacles stand in the way of success after release

To better understand what makes a person successful after their release, or likely to return to prison, The Oklahoman interviewed more than 60 current and former inmates. Nearly all of those who returned to prison said they had very little support when released, and lacked access to classes or training sessions during their final months in prison.

Difficulty finding housing was common, along with securing a job, access to transportation or being able to get personal documents, such as driver’s licenses or a birth certificate.

“I had nowhere to stay, no transportation to look for a job,” said Clifford Beasley, a Muskogee resident who was released from state prison in 2019 as part of a mass commutation performed by the governor.

More: Oklahoma attorney general charges two lawyers in 'ghost owner' medical marijuana operation

Less than two years later, Beasley, 50, was back in prison after a drug possession conviction.

“Muskogee just doesn't have a lot of resources like Tulsa or Oklahoma City. I think that this time I will try to relocate to (the city) upon parole or discharge.”

Brianna Marshall had six years left on a 10-year sentence for drug possession when she learned she would be getting out early in 2019, also part of the large commutation. But less than 20 months later, Marshall, 29, was convicted of auto theft and sentenced to five years, returning her to the Oklahoma state prison system.

Next time Marshall is released from prison, whether she receives another commutation or serves every day of her sentence, she is convinced it will be her last time as an inmate.

The difference this time around is that at the Oklahoma City Community Correctional Center, the facility where she currently resides, Marshall has access to counseling sessions, classes and a chance to work, opportunities she has taken advantage of.

None of those options were accessible for Marshall during her previous stint at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

“I feel like I’ll be a different person when I get out, like I have the tools to be a success,” Marshall told The Oklahoman.

Giving former inmates the “tools” to be successful usually comes down to a willingness by the state to spend more money and make policy decisions that can be counter to the decades of “tough on crime” efforts that helped fill the state’s prisons, said Damion Shade, the executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.

"The people who exit prison who have the opportunity to access treatment, to access job training, those sorts of things, by and large, those people are successful," Shade said.

"That tells us that the answer is right there."

Preparing for release from an Oklahoma prison

For Powell, who was sentenced to three years in prison for a DUI in 2021, motherhood was a motivation to improve her life. She gave birth to her daughter while incarcerated, with a 10-year-old son on the outside.

“Prison saved my life and it saved my daughter’s life,” Powell said.

At Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Powell said she signed up for more than 40 classes without getting accepted into any.

Once she transferred to another facility, she got accepted into the Empower program managed by TEEM, an Oklahoma City nonprofit that helps inmates who are transitioning out of prison.

More: Oklahoma's energy secretary supports Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA power

The program allowed her and other soon-to-be-released inmates to travel to TEEM’s offices and take classes in finance, personal boundaries, coping with stress and other aspects of transitioning out of prison.

“I still have my budgeting book, which is what helped me save up for my car,” Powell said.

TEEM welcomes a new group of participants every few weeks, including in May when 12 men from the Clara Waters prison gathered in the organization’s basement, spending each day talking about navigating relationships, parenthood and their own feelings of guilt.

“What if someone won’t change?” one of the men asked, referring to an old friend he is scared could be a bad influence on him once he is released.

Lynde Gleason, a reentry site supervisor for TEEM, leads the class. But she often allows the inmates to encourage and speak to one another.

“You got to get away from them,” another man answered. “You have to take care of yourself.”

TEEM worked with about 300 people last year, including those who took part in the two-week Empower program.

Gleason said the program is a model that, if expanded, could be a difference-maker in Oklahoma.

“People think that people re-offend because they don’t care, that they are not motivated to do anything different. But that’s not what I’ve seen,” Gleason said. “You can want to change, but you have to have the skills and resources to change.”

While the state has been a national leader in incarceration rates for decades, its recidivism rate, which is the percentage of released inmates who return within three years, has been one of the lowest at about 20%.

Criminal justice officials say the state’s low recidivism rate may be a result of its historic harsh sentences, which locked up many nonviolent offenders who might not be in prison if they were in another state, meaning they are less likely to return to prison once they leave.

But the lack of support and resources for the nearly 10,000 inmates released each year plays a part in the state’s worsening outcomes in poverty and drug abuse, Shade said.

“A lot of it just requires us to do those basic things that allow people to thrive," Shade said. "So many people end up in prison because of public policy failures that have happened in the foster care system, the education system, in our mental health system, you name it. But when they are released, they often go back to these systems."

New program helps released inmates access documents

After serving nearly eight years on a 20-year sentence for drug possession, Brain Robbins was told he was getting out as part of the mass commutation in 2019.

Robbins instantly became a free man, but he found the adjustment difficult, especially when it came to interacting with other people, including his own children.

“I was having a lot of troubles going places and felt like everyone around me were judging me,” Robbins told The Oklahoman. “I did not even feel comfortable around my own family. I just felt like I did not belong anymore, so instead of talking to them about how I felt I just shut them out.”

A year after his release, Robbins was charged with unlawful use of a firearm and was sent back to state prison.

Scheduled to be released this September, Robbins said he plans to move directly into a sober living facility and get counseling, which he wished he had done after his first release.

“I'm going to get therapy and try to become a normal citizen and do my best to be a father figure to my kids,” Robbins said.

As he nears release this time, Robbins will find a criminal justice system that has taken some steps to make transitioning to the outside world easier.

In recent years, lawmakers have significantly reduced driver’s license suspensions for non-driving violations and initiated an expungement system that will automatically identify eligible Oklahomans, giving them a way to wipe their slate clean without having to hire a lawyer or appear before a judge.

Last year, the state also launched a new program that helps inmates access personal documents they will need to reinstate a license or apply for housing.

Called the Sarah Stitt Act, after Oklahoma’s first lady, the program has resulted in the collection of more than 1,100 in-state birth certificates for inmates and another 204 out-of-state birth certificates, according to the Corrections Department.

The agency also has assisted thousands of soon-to-be-released inmates with obtaining state IDs, developing resumes, and completing more than 1,200 mock job interviews, according to prison officials.

In recent years, state lawmakers have used diversion programs and resentencing guidelines to reverse decades of "tough on crime" policies.

In 2016, Oklahoma voters reclassified drug possession and some other crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, which also signed the public's desire to have fewer people in prison.

But criminal justice reform continues to be a pawn in political debates, especially during this election year as some have tried to reignite “tough on crime” philosophies in an attempt to sway voters.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who faced primary challengers last month and is up for reelection in November, has been attacked for his commutation action with television commercials highlighting the new crimes of those he released, even though the recidivism rate of his mass commutation is below the state average.

"Violent criminals belong behind bars, but Kevin Stitt has a different idea," said a voice in one commercial, which flashed images of prisons and riots in the street.

The attack ads claim released prisoners are hurting public safety. But criminal justice reform supporters say the solution to keeping those released from prison from committing crimes is to create a social system that works closely with released inmates.

Marquez Stewart, 29, was nearly halfway through a six-year sentence when his sentence was commuted in 2019. In prison, Stewart took medication to treat paranoid thoughts and anxiety, but after his release, he went off his medication because he lacked steady employment or someone to help him navigate the health care system.

Last year, Stewart was sent back to prison after being convicted of robbery and carrying a firearm while on probation.

“I will take my proper medication,” Stewart promised about his next shot at freedom, speaking over the phone from at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center.

Looking for a second chance

Powell, the single mother who was released this year, said her last few months have involved begging people to give her a chance, whether it's a prospective landlord or the credit union that financed her car.

“I just keep saying, ‘I promise I’m not going to let you down,’” Powell said.

Powell wonders what life could have been like if before her DUI conviction last year she had sought out counseling, or had the $775 to enter a rehab program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf7PQ_0gaeitWM00

Life may not have been as challenging as it is today.

“But I’m alive, I’m a mom and I’m making it,” Powell said.

Gleason, the case manager at TEEM, said Powell is an example of what it takes to be successful after release — support from others and a high level of self-confidence.

“There’s certainly that piece of having that determination and mindset of believing you can do this, but I think it's a whole lot easier to have that mindset if you have support in place and the tools to be successful,” Gleason said.

Powell said maintaining hope can be a challenge, especially after she continues to pay $50 for apartment applications, only to be told they won’t rent to a convicted felon.

“I just keep asking them to give me a chance, please give me a chance,” Powell said. “One day somebody will say yes.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: More Oklahomans are being released from prison. Now what?

Comments / 22

who cares
4d ago

It’s funny how so many people have no clue as to what’s going on. To many state representatives have interest in the prison systems here in Oklahoma, take for instance Jon Echols and his partner Trent smith, or maybe Mary Fallon or even the DAs association and what their retirement is vested in. Look deep and see who all has interest in OCI. People in this state become numbers for a revolving door for the prisons. Do away with special interest in the prison system and get these folks the training and support they need to become productive adults in society.

Reply(1)
9
Theola Yazzie
4d ago

thats shocking what's next they keep letting them out r what if there not stable they're going to know how to survive or there depending how long they been in jail or prison.

Reply
6
Ragan Akers
4d ago

if people would look more into private prisons, their contracts with the states and how much money those in office look to pocket from them and how much tax payers are actually paying when being lied to the whole time about much private prisons will save them. These places need to be shut down first off because they do nothing but make things worse and crime is no lower. makes more sense to me to rehabilitate so we have law abiding tax paying citizens when released not only will this save money but lower crime. There are many in office who are just out to make a buck and care nothing about oklahomans safety, inmates, orprison staff so don't be fooled. We all should look more into these things I think alot would be shocked and even outraged.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024

Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

Oklahoma to Execute One Inmate Almost Every Month Until 2025

Oklahoma wasted no time in setting dates for 25 executions after a judge ruled in June that its lethal injection process was constitutional. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday scheduled executions for six inmates, and then later added dates for 19 more, The Washington Post reports. The state has a poor track record with executions—it stopped going through with them in 2015 because of two botched lethal injections. In one of those cases, the inmate jolted around for 43 minutes before dying of a heart attack. The first execution in six years happened in 2021, when the inmate convulsed and vomited before he died. Death row inmates in Oklahoma are given a clemency hearing at least 21 days before execution so the state’s pardon and parole board can weigh recommending that the governor grant a reprieve. Many of those scheduled to be executed either have intellectual disabilities that should disqualify them or strong innocence claims having to do with racial bias, their lawyers told the Post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Execution dates for six Oklahoma inmates set

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals set the execution dates for six men on death row, including one that some lawmakers say is innocent. The six men were among other death row inmates that challenged the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection protocol. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the men on June 6. District Attorney John O'Connor asked the appeals court to set execution dates for death row inmates that have exhausted their appeals," the court said in its ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Washington Examiner

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent faces calls to resign over Facebook post

A school board member in Oklahoma wants to see the superintendent resign following political Facebook posts. Dr. Jerry Griffin of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education called on Dr. Deborah Gist, his superintendent, to resign Tuesday. This comes after Griffin walked out of a board meeting on Monday, along with two other board members.
TULSA, OK
US News and World Report

U.S. Attorney General Names Colette Peters to Lead Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday named public safety and corrections veteran Colette Peters to lead the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the office that oversees 150,000 inmates throughout the country's prisons system. The appointment of Peters marks the end of a tumultuous tenure for the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

Christopher Ford was a baby when his father was sentenced to 28 years in prison for participating in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the killings of two people at a car dealership. After serving 25 years, prison officials told Robert Glenn Ford he would be released in July under a 2020 Virginia law that allowed inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior, his son said. But just before he was expecting to go home, Virginia lawmakers approved a budget amendment from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that excluded Ford and thousands of other inmates with...
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY

DOJ names Oregon official to head sprawling, embattled federal prison system

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has tapped the longtime chief of the Oregon Department of Corrections to lead the sprawling federal prison system. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday described Colette Peters as “uniquely qualified" to manage the federal Bureau of Prisons after overseeing operations at the 14,700-inmate system in Oregon for the past decade.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
TODAY.com

I helped an inmate escape prison. 16 years later, I’ve made peace with it

In 2006, Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, made headlines after she helped convicted murderer John Manard escape from Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. Dorr had been helping inmates train dogs to prepare them for adoption as part of a program she founded called Safe Harbor Prison Dogs. She served 27 months in prison for her role in the escape, and Manard remains in prison. Her story has been featured on “Dateline” and is the inspiration behind the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Jailbreak Lovers,” as well as Dorr’s new book, “Living With Conviction.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Drug Abuse#Oklahomans
AOL Corp

Prison guards forced a Black inmate to chop off his dreadlocks. Now he's suing.

The February 2021 prison memo sent by Warden Brad Adams was clear. “Effective immediately” inmates in the medium-security, all-male prison known as the Northpoint Training Center in central Kentucky, would need to have “searchable hair” if they traveled in or out of the facility – to court, another institution, or to the hospital – or were placed in solitary confinement.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy