Licking County, OH

Licking County connection sets Ohio Stingrays 09 softball on winning path

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

HANOVER — The Ohio Stingrays 09 enjoyed an opportunity to show off on their home turf Saturday, but they remain all about business.

The Stingrays, with four Licking County players as strong contributors, picked up a pair of wins Saturday to move to 4-0 during the weekend Stingrays Showcase at Legacy Park.

"We preach all of the time that it is the name on the front of the jersey just like we do in high school," said coach Chad Dennis, who also is the Licking Valley varsity coach. "They have bought in, and families have bought in. We have been able to keep a core group of about seven girls together for three or four years. They trust each other. When you have that bond, they play hard for each other and have fun doing it."

Bracket play is Sunday, and the showcase features several of the top teams in Ohio plus top teams from neighboring states.

The Stingrays recently had a 22-game winning streak snapped. They beat Wizards Elite Smith, out of Pennsylvania, 7-0 on Saturday morning and later won 6-3 against Beverly Bandits Futures Binkley, one of the premier organizations in the Midwest.

"It's about everyone bonding together and picking each other up," said Valley’s Emory Whisner, who earned the victory in the circle against the Bandits. "We just have that good energy on and off the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8rKJ_0gaeilhm00

Valley’s D’Neya Dennis is the spark plug at the top of the order, scoring twice and hitting a two-run single against the Wizards, and Granville‘s Alexa Gilliam was batting right behind her, driving in two. Valley’s Tori Baughman singled and scored to jumpstart a four-run second inning, and she later added a sacrifice fly.

The Stingrays organization also draws talent from across the state. The ‘09 team, which has a mix of players going into seventh and eighth grades, also features Addie McFarland and Avery Mann from Teays Valley, Jaysa Bryant from Portsmouth Notre Dame, J.J. Davis from Mechanicsburg, Addie Buck from Hilliard Davidson and Marysville’s Brooklyn Gamby, who shut out the Wizards.

"The bonding between all of us on and off the field, we all get along, and we pick each other up," D'Neya Dennis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPJ6S_0gaeilhm00

The Stingrays 07 are coached by Newark’s Chris Back and won their pool of the 14U event in Pickerington. Newark's Mallory Back and Granville’s Megan Lodge are part of an impressive group, which won the Triple Crown Fastpitch title in Oklahoma City in early June.

For Chad Dennis, his team is fun to have an up-close look at what is on the horizon. The future Panthers are putting on quite a show, and he also knows what teams he might not want to schedule down the road.

"That's the fun part. I always tell (Heath coach) Ray Cooksey I am trying to keep them hidden," said Chad Dennis, whose team will finish its summer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, later this month. "It is a good group in the middle school coming up, and we obviously have some good kids in the high school right now, too. We have some good things happening out here."

