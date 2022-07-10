ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

The Warmth of Wood Taken to New Heights

By Michele Lerner
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTowers of concrete and steel are expected in urban environments, but in a move that embraces the past and the future, wood may become the material of choice for more builders. At Timber House in Park Slope, a 14-unit condo building set to open in the fall in the trendy Brooklyn,...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Apartment With 1,677 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $3.5 Million

This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,677 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeremy Kamm. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The spa-like primary bathroom is a serene retreat, accented with statuary Calacatta Prima marble slab walls and countertops, custom European white oak vanities, and custom Palladium-finish fixtures by Morris Adjmi. 30 East 31st offers its residents a full suite of building amenities: Elegantly furnished, 24-hour attended lobby Resident storage and bicycle storage Private dining room with catering kitchen Fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment, and stretching area Terrace Tranquil viewing garden The complete terms of the offering are available with the New York State Department of Law under file NO. 30 East 31 stands out with its distinctive facade that culminates in an intricate lattice crown of the building, a perfect blend of history, beauty, and modern architectural thought - Morris Adjmis singular hallmark of contextual and historic integrity. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. nan.
THEATER & DANCE
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 2,403 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.38 Million

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,403 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Chris Pertile. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. With just over 60 condominiums, One Bennett Park offers magnificent residences that sit adjacent to a large private park designed by Chicago's favorite landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, creator of Maggie Daley Park and The 606. This home's north, east, and southern exposure captures jaw-dropping views of the lake, river, and city skyline. Designed by world-renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects, One Bennett Park is the newest addition to the Chicago skyline commanding panoramic views of the lake and city. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. One indoor garage space included in the List Price, additional garage space available upon request. Building features best in class condo amenities to include a private limestone and granite motor court, 24-hour door staff, concierge, and valet, a large fitness and wellness studio designed by Jay Wright of The Wright Fit including indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, 41st floor amenity suite and the option to utilize an additional suite of shared amenities and pet retreat.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million

This exceptional home located in Oneonta, New York, features 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The 2 barns have standing seam roofs added in the last 10 years, along with the historic “smokehouse” and carefully placed split rail fencing. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for the regulation sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
ONEONTA, NY
mansionglobal.com

Dallas, Texas, Home With 5,631 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $3.1 Million

This stunning home in Dallas, Texas, has 5,631 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Shelle Carrig. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Formal dining and living rooms flank the entryway, the latter taking the form of an intimate conversation nook that’s set apart from the rest of the home and warmed by a wood-burning fireplace.. This generously sized outdoor living room with a dedicated powder bath nearby gives you the freedom to lengthen the guest list, and it comes stocked with built-in barbecue grills and an outdoor fireplace so the party can continue regardless of the weather.. A breakfast room opens to the cabana, creating an ideal flow for buffet-style dining or just letting in the breeze. The front entry hall’s dramatic curved staircase and wood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern all but confirms it.. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In summer, kick-off the season with backyard pool parties under the covered cabana. The large sleeping area overlooks the pool and is attached to a spa bath decked out in cool, white marble atop dual vanities.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
mansionglobal.com

What Do the Grateful Dead and JFK Jr. Have in Common? A $35 Million Wyoming Ranch

A Wyoming ranch on 12,000 acres is for sale asking $35 million. A Wyoming ranch with ties to the Grateful Dead and John F. Kennedy Jr. is coming on the market for $35 million. Bar Cross Ranch is a working cattle ranch that comprises about 12,000 deeded acres in Cora, Wyo., about 60 miles south of Jackson Hole, said listing agent Jim Taylor of Hall and Hall.
CORA, WY
mansionglobal.com

This Boston Mansion Was Designed More Than a Century Ago by Louis Comfort Tiffany

This 1900s Boston mansion by Art Nouveau designer Louis Comfort Tiffany has a jewelry box-like interior and stately spaces. Tiffany—who is known for his colourful glass and lead lamps —designed the Back Bay villa, known as the Tiffany Ayer Mansion, between 1898 and 1902 for businessman and art collector Frederick Ayer. The sprawling home is lavishly decorated in intricate tile and stained-glass mosaics, timber joinery, copper cladding and custom lighting. It is the only surviving example of Tiffany’s residential vision.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineered Wood#Air Conditioning#Modular Building#The Wood#Construction Maintenance#The Warmth Of Wood Taken#Timber House#Mesh Architectures#Ac
mansionglobal.com

Make a Bold Decorating Move in Your Primary Bedroom

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at how to decorate your primary bedroom with bold wallpaper. Bold wallpaper—think florals, geometric patterns, tropical prints and intense colors—is having a moment. After...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
mansionglobal.com

A Lavish Villa Built Into the Cliffs on the French Riviera

Price: €15 million (US$18 million) Villa Blue Coast is an expansive residence boasting seven bedrooms and over 6,000 square feet of living space split over three levels, with an impressive variety of entertaining spaces both indoor and outdoor. The striking property is built into the rock face, and merged...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Muhammad Ali’s New Jersey Home Relists for $1.85 Million

A mid-century spread in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, that was once owned by boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been relisted for $1.85 million, according to records. Ali owned the six-bedroom, Mediterranean ranch-style home during the 1970s, according to the listing with Mun Chan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Though located in New Jersey, Cherry Hill is best known as a popular suburb of Philadelphia, Penn., and is located less than 10 miles east of downtown Philadelphia on the other side of the Delaware River.
TENNIS
mansionglobal.com

Summer Scorcher: Manhattan Rents Hit $5,000 for the First Time

Manhattan rents can’t stop breaking records. The average rent across the borough reached $5,000 for the first time in June, according to a Douglas Elliman report released Thursday. The average monthly rent, at $5,058, soared 29% year over year and was nearly 20% higher than June 2019, before the...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy