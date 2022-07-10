The Warmth of Wood Taken to New Heights

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,403 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Chris Pertile. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. With just over 60 condominiums, One Bennett Park offers magnificent residences that sit adjacent to a large private park designed by Chicago's favorite landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, creator of Maggie Daley Park and The 606. This home's north, east, and southern exposure captures jaw-dropping views of the lake, river, and city skyline. Designed by world-renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects, One Bennett Park is the newest addition to the Chicago skyline commanding panoramic views of the lake and city. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. One indoor garage space included in the List Price, additional garage space available upon request. Building features best in class condo amenities to include a private limestone and granite motor court, 24-hour door staff, concierge, and valet, a large fitness and wellness studio designed by Jay Wright of The Wright Fit including indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, 41st floor amenity suite and the option to utilize an additional suite of shared amenities and pet retreat.
