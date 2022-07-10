The Warmth of Wood Taken to New Heights

This stunning home in Dallas, Texas, has 5,631 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Shelle Carrig. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Formal dining and living rooms flank the entryway, the latter taking the form of an intimate conversation nook that’s set apart from the rest of the home and warmed by a wood-burning fireplace.. This generously sized outdoor living room with a dedicated powder bath nearby gives you the freedom to lengthen the guest list, and it comes stocked with built-in barbecue grills and an outdoor fireplace so the party can continue regardless of the weather.. A breakfast room opens to the cabana, creating an ideal flow for buffet-style dining or just letting in the breeze. The front entry hall’s dramatic curved staircase and wood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern all but confirms it.. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In summer, kick-off the season with backyard pool parties under the covered cabana. The large sleeping area overlooks the pool and is attached to a spa bath decked out in cool, white marble atop dual vanities.

