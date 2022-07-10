Tour de France stage 9 Live - First Alpine finish in Chatel tests GC contenders

(Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France 2022 complete guide

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Bob Jungels wins on stage 9

- Jungels wins from the day's break

-Castroviejo and Verona are second and third respectivley after they catch Pinot before the line

-Pogacar and Vingegaard sprint to the line to gain three seconds over GC rivals

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France

The teams are currently signing on at the start in Aigle. The sun is out in Switzerland and there is real excitement and tension in the air as the riders prepare to face the first Alpine finish of this year's Tour.

The second day of racing for the 2022 Tour de France in Switzerland promises to be by far harder than the first in Lausanne, with the 15.4km Pas des Morgins climb ending just 20km from the finish in Châtel.

It will surely be far too hard for a super puncheur/sprinter like Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and far more suited a breakaway of talented and hungry climbers or perhaps even offer another showdown between Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and his overall rivals.

Pogačar lost UAE Team Emirates teammate Vegard Stake Laegen due to COVID-19 on Saturday morning but gained another four seconds with his third place in the Lasusanne sprint.

He now leads Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) by 39 seconds, with Geraint Thomas at 1:14 and the rest of the top ten spread over two minutes. Pogačar has not yet done enough to secure overall victory but he is clearly in charge and in yellow, with no one so far able to better him on any terrain.

For our detailed stage 9 preview, click below.

Tour de France 2022 stage 9 preview - A true mountain test in Switzerland

There are several riders out of the race this morning, for different reasons.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education) will not start stage 9 due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep) has quit due a left knee injury he suffered at the Tour de Suisse.

There are also reports that Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is DNS, with reports of a COVID-19 test. His team has still to confirm.

After suffering on the cobbles and flat stages, the climbers finally get their day.

COVID is a growing concern at the Tour as case numbers rise in France and in and around the peloton.

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has so far shown no chinks in his armour, be it on the cobbles, mountain- finishes or sprints. However, Saturday’s DNS of teammate Vegard Stake Laengen - after the Norwegian returned a positive test for COVID-19 - was both a setback for UAE Team Emirates and an unwelcome reminder that the virus poses its own challenges as well.

"COVID is not a rival, it's just a virus that can affect things and it can ruin a Tour," Pogačar said on Saturday, "but the rivals are from other teams like Jumbo, Ineos and other squads."

Click below for the full story.

Tadej Pogacar: COVID-19 is not a rival, but it can ruin a Tour

At the start the teams are signing on and talking about what they expect to happen.

Ineos Grenadiers will soon be on stage, followed by EF, UAE and finally Jumbo.

After that the riders will roll out of Aigle, ride past the UCI HQ and velodrome and begin the 192.9km stage.

There were no changes to the top ten on GC after yesterday's stage, when a reduced bunch sprint made it to the finish together. But there's sure to be movement today, with four climbs on the menu, including the cateogry one Pas de Morgins, crested 12km from the finish.

The peloton has just rolled out from the start and are in the neutralised zone.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) exchanged some words in the neutralised zone. The former is in yellow and the latter in green, and both have been the outstanding riders of the Tour so far, taking half of all stages between them. Pogačar looked in spirits, and, as ever, extremely relaxed.

As for the other jerseys, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) remains in the polka-dots as King of the Mountains, although his lead will be under threat now we’re into the proper mountains of the Alps. And Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) remains in white as the best young rider. Having excelled on Friday’s La Planche des Belles Filles summit finish, this will be another test of his climbing ability.

The flag drops and they're off!

Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is driving a group of ten that have a small gap

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) is assisting Cattaneo, but there’s a big chase behind to bring them back.

It’s all back together again, but the peloton is strung out in one long line.

Some riders are already getting ejected out of the back, including Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën). After last year’s dream Tour de France, the Australian is enduring a nightmare edition.

O’Conor has latched back onto the back of the peloton, along with Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels - KTM), who was also dropped. They’re OK for now, but could be in for a long day.

180KM TO GO

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is currently off the front on his own, and has a sizable gap of several seconds over the chasing pack.

Pedersen’s been brought back now. Riders are struggling to get clear, with a headwind slowing them down.

A group of almost 20 led by stage one winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) has a promising gap of a few seconds. But the peloton are showing now desire to let them go clear.

170KM TO GO

There’s been a crash in the peloton. Some EF Education-Easypost riders are involved, including Neilson Powless.

Max Schahmann and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Felix Großschartner, as well as Chris Hamilton (DSM) and Albert Torres (Movistar), are also making their way back to the peloton having been held up by that crash.

Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) is another victim of the crash, and has a nasy bruise on his back visible from his torn jersey.

The race is all back together again, save for the riders still chasing back on. The first climb of the day is just 2km away, and still no break has been formed.

160KM TO GO

The riders have begun climbing the Cote de Bellevue, and immediately several riders have upped the pace at the front of the race.

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) is leading a group of four that have gained a small gap on the climb, but they too aren’t being allowed any real leeway.

That quartet is caught, and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) clips off the front of the peloton to take the sole KOM point available at the top of the climb.

Here's an image from earlier today. The stage is taking place amid a beautiful swiss backdrop. Not that the riders have had any time to enjoy the scenery in what has been an exhausting start.

150KM TO GO

The pace is taking its toll on some riders, who are forming a large group behind the peloton. Two of Pogacar’s UAE teammates too, Marc Hirschi and, more surprisingly, Marc Soler.

Alexey Lutsenko has had a mechanical, and is being paced back up to the peloton by two Astara teammates.

Could the day’s break at last be about to form, at last? A large group has formed and the peloton appears to be slowing down.

It’s looking good for that group, who have over 20 seconds. It’s full of quality climbers too, among them Thibaut Pinot, Bob Jungels and Warren Barguil. And now the peloton have sat up and fanned across the road.

Some riders still aren’t happy though, and a chasing group has formed behind them, including — guess who —Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Also present in the front group is Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost). At only 3:24 down on GC, he might be considered to be a GC threat, so this break might not be allowed to go clear after. They already have 50 seconds on the peloton though, so a committed chase will be necessary.

There are 14 riders with Uran in that lead group, including climbers like Bob Jungels, Thibaut Pinot, Warren Barguil, Luis Leon Sanchez, Joe Dombrowski, Patrick Konrad and Carlos Verona all of whom will be gunning for a stage win.

Behind them is a seven-man chasing group featuring Wout van Aert that’s 30 seconds behind, and then the peloton, a further 30 seconds adrift.

Van Aert has dragged the chasing group up to the group ahead, forming a new lead group of 21. The Belgian must have his eye on the upcoming intermediate sprint.

The intermediate sprint is coming up now, and it feels like a foregone conclusion with Van Aert in this break…

and Van Aert rolls over uncontested to take the twenty points, further extending his already very comfortable lead in the points classification.

Meanwhile UAE Team Emirates are setting a pace at the front of the peloton, but it's only a steady one. They've just arrived at the intermedaite sprint two minutes after the break.

132KM TO GO

Here’s a full run-down of the break, who currently have 2:10 on the peloton:

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Easypost), Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Luis León Sánchez (Bahrain-Victorious) ,Carlos Verona (Movistar), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt (both Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Geschke, Ion Izagirre (both Cofidis), Kobe Gossens (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Guy Niv, Hugo Houle (both Israel-PremierTech), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels - KTM), Benoît Cosnefroy, Bob Jungels (both Ag2r Citroën) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

The slackening of the pace has allowed several riders who had been distanced earlier to rejoin the peloton. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) is one of them, alleviating any fears he might have had of finishing outside the time limit.

Here’s another snapshot from earlier in the day. The racing is taking place in pleasant, sunny conditions.

Now the break has finally been formed, the next question is: will it succeed? It’s been a lean Tour for escape artists so far this race, with just Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech) winning from a break on stage five.

On one hand, this is a very strong group that’s gone clear, with many of the top teams represented. But on the flipside, the presence of Uran in the group means the GC teams can’t afford to let the group get too big of a gap.

Ben O’Connor is another rider back in the peloton after enduring a tough start. He spoke to Cyclingnews before today’s stage about how he’s been struggling with injuries.

With O’Connor struggling, Ag2r Citroën have switched their attention to chasing stage wins. They’ve got 2 riders in the break, although one of them, Cosnfroy, has been held up by a mechanical.

110KM TO GO

The gap now is up to 2:47. Uran is less within a minute of becoming the virtual race leader.

Each of the three main GC teams have a man in the break — Castroviejo for Ineos Grenadiers, Van Aert for Jumbo-Visma, and McNulty for UAE Team Emirates. They could all have key roles to play later in the stage should they drop back to help their leaders.

Meanwhile over in Italy the Giro Donne has just concluded. You can find out the outcome here

Mechanical for Vlasov. He’s just making his way through the cars back to the peloton. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider lost time on Planche des Belles Filles, but had much better legs yesterday, when he finished third. Twelfth overall at 2:45, he’s still in contention for a high GC placing.

After a lengthy period of calm, things might be about to kick off again as the break approaches the foot of the second climb of the day, the Col de Mosses. It’s a tough one, rated category two, and could see the stronger climbs in the break try and thin the group out.

Michael Woods was one of the less fortunate victims of a crash earlier in the day. He's back in the peloton now, but here's him nursing his wounds earlier.

The break are on the Col des Mosses, a 13.3km climb averaging 4.3%. There was briefly a split, but they’re riding together at a steady pace now.

The break has risen above 3:24 just as the peloton start the climb, meaning Uran is now the virtual race leader.

The climb is seeing a few riders drop out of the peloton again, including Alexis Vuillermoz TotalEnergies) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis).

Despite crashing earlier in the Tour, Uran has been his usual steady self and limited his losses. As a former runner-up who has placed in the top ten in each of the last three Tours, he’s not a rider the other GC contenders can afford to ignore.

More riders being dumped unceremoniously out of the peloton — Caleb Ewan goes, then Max Walschield (Cofidis).

91KM TO GO

UAE Team Emirates are responding to the Uran threat, and have brought the gap down to 3-10 on the lower slopes of the climb. Still 6.5km left until the top.

Here's Tadej Pogačar from the start of the day. He's wise to wear that mask — there was another Covid positive confirmed today in the peloton, and right now catching the virus might just be the biggest threat to his yellow jersey.

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) now dropping off from the peloton. It’ll be a tough afternoon for the sprinter, but finishing within the time limit shouldn’t be a problem.

It’s still a big peloton as they make their way to the top of the climb. UAE Team Emirates are setting a quick enough pace to keep the gap at about 3 minutes, but nothing too strenuous.

One kilometre to the top for the breakaway group, who are still all together. Who’s interested in the KOM points?

Houle attacks 700m from the top and is countered by Latour. The Frenchman rides away to claim the maximum points.

Geschke also sprinted for points, but was edged into second. The German already picked up four points in a previous stage.

The peloton now reach the top of the climb, and they’ve slowed down a little relative to the break. The gap is now 3:38.

77KM TO GO

There’s a short descent now before the start of the next climb, the Col de la Croix. It’s the first of two category one climbs that feature in the finale, and, averaging 7.6% for 8.1km, the steepest.

It turns out Geshke actually did manage to get second ahead of Houle in the KOM sprint. The German moves up to fourth in the classification, four points behind leader Magnus Cort.

The break are approaching the climb now. Will there be attacks or will they wait for the last climb?

Michael Woods is hanging on at the back of the peloton. He’s still looking battered and bruised, with a bandage on his left elbow as well as a jersey torn at the back.

70KM TO GO

The break have now reached the official start of the Col de la Croix. Their advantage is hovering at just above three minutes.

Ben O’Connor is back with his team car having discussions. He’s going slowly and cuts a resigned figure. His race may be about to come to an end.

The Australian is now with the medical car, gesturing to his left hip. He’s soldiering on for now, but looks frustrated, waving the camera bike away that’s following him.

The gap between the peloton and the break is dropping rapidly on this climb. With 5.5km left to climb, it’s down to 2:30.

That pace from UAE Team Emirates is thinning out the peloton, with many now going at their own pace and forming groups behind. No problems for any of the main GC men, though.

Gap now down to about 2:15. Still no attacks from the break, but someone might need to up the pace if they’re to stand a chance of contesting for the stage win.

Right on cue, Latour makes the first attack. Konrad’s on his wheel and the two are working together, but the rest of the group are close behind.

64KM TO GO

Jungels is now at the front setting a fierce pace. His teammate Cosnefroy has been ejected, but most of the rest are in a long line a few seconds behind Jungels.

Jungels’ gap is getting bigger, and has grown to 12 seconds, 2km away from the summit.

With Jungels’ lead up to over 20 seconds, Geschke attacks out of the chasing group.

Geschke is closing down on Jungels as the summit approaches. He’s after more KOM points.

300m from the top and Geschke has caught Jungels.

Geschke takes the points ahead of Jungels, and becomes the new leader of the King of the Mountains classification. The pair begin the descent with a gap of 25 seconds over the chasing group.

Here comes the peloton, and it’s picking up its first stragglers from the break, with Politt being swallowed up. They reach the top with a deficit of 2:17 from Jungels and Geschke.

Geschke’s haul means Magnus Cort’s long run in the polka-dot jersey is set to come to an end. The Dane has had great fun defending it, which he’s held since stage two, but this marks the day when real climbers start to compete for the jersey.

Jungels is now alone at the front of the race, with Geschke having dropped back.

52KM TO GO

All the gaps are holding steady on the descent. 30 seconds between Jungels and the chasers, and a further 1:50 between them and the peloton.

O’Connor has just reached the top of the climb, several minutes after the peloton. Despite appearing to be on the brink of abandoning earlier, he’s now in a small grupetto, along with a number of BikeExchange-Jayco riders.

Jungels is flying down the descent, while the chasers are drifting further away from him and closer to the peloton, that's are now jut 1-30 behind them

Meanwhile O'Connor's defecit to the peloton is 8 minutes.

42KM TO GO

Jungels’ gap over the chasers is now over one minute, but he isn't gaining any ground on the peloton, that remains at 2-20. It could be touch and go whether he wins the stage — how he goes on the upcoming valley road leading to the foot of the final climb could be decisive.

So far the valley is going well for Jungels, who has extended his lead over the peloton to 2:45. He’s making the most of his powerful time trialling ability.

Meanwhile the chasing group is looking increasingly as though they’re doomed to be stuck in no-man’s land. They’re struggling to get organised, and are now 1-13 behind Jungels.

35KM TO GO

Jungels takes a bidon from the team car. He’s fully committed now, and has 1-20 over the chasers and 2-50 over the peloton.

Despite another tough day for Ben O'Connor, Jungels has the chance to make this a great day for AG2R Citroën.

It’s hot out there, with the pace high as the final climb approaches. Many riders in the break are taking bidons and spraying themselves with water, including Thibaut Pinot.

26KM TO GO

Just a few kilometres now before Jungels reaches the foot of the final climb, the Pas de Morgins. It’s a long one, lasting 15.4km in total, earning it a category one status, but the average gradient of 6.1% is relatively manageable.

Jungels is on the climb now, and has given himself a significant head start of almost two minutes on the chasers, and 3:20 on the peloton. The question now is whether he can keep this pace up, or if he’s burnt too many matches already.

Marc Soler is done at the front of the peloton, leaving Pogačar with Rafał Majka and George Bennett for support — and McNulty up the road, if he needs him.

Bennett’s pace is eating into the advantage of the chasers, now just one minute ahead of the peloton. But not Jungels, who’s still maintaining his pace up the climb.

First GC man struggling in the peloton, as Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) is dropped!

The Colombian hadn’t looked as strong as earlier in the season so far at the Tour, and could stand to lose a lot of time if he’s being dropped already.

There’s only 11 riders left in the chasing group behind Jungels, as Geschke sets a fast tempo for Ion Izagirre.

And now Van Aert has been distanced from the chasing group. Maybe he is human after all?

20KM TO GO

For the first time in a while, Jungels is losing some ground on the peloton, who have reduced the gap to under three minutes. With 10km still to climb, he’s going to have to dig deep.

Van Aert is now back in the peloton, armed with multiple bidons to pass around his teammates still riding near the front.

Pinot hasn’t given up hope yet of catching Jungels, and he attacks the chasing group. He’s clear with Castroviejo, Uran and Verona.

And now Pinot has gone clear from them with another attack. He’d be a very popular winner of the stage, but has he left it too late?

Back in the peloton, Tom Pidcock and Aleksandr Vlasov are struggling at the back, but hanging on for now.

17KM TO GO

Pinot is making inroads on Jungels, and has brought the gap down to 1:30. The chasers are a further 30 seconds behind Pinot.

With 6km still to climb, this is shaping up to be a tense, exciting finish. Pinot is bearing down on Jungels at a rate in which he could catch him, while the peloton could still bring this back for the GC riders to once again contest the stage.

Behind Pinot, Verona and Castroviejo have dropped Uran. Like many of the other remnants of the break, he’ll be back in the peloton soon.

Uran has been caught and instantly dropped by the peloton. Earlier in the day he had been the virtual maillot jaune, but UAE Team Emirates haven't given an inch on this climb, and now he stands to fall down the GC.

Just 30 seconds now between Jungels and Pinot. The Frenchman is a man on a mission.

Castroviejo and Verona are also still in contention too, now just 25 seconds behind Pinot.

Time is running out for any attacks among the GC favourites. The peloton is still being led by UAE’s George Bennett, and no other teams are showing signs of making a move.

Just 1km left to climb now, and a visibly tiring Pinot is no longer making any inroads into Jungels’ lead, which has steadied at 30 seconds. You feel like he’ll have to catch him before the top if he’s to have a chance of winning the stage.

10KM TO GO

Jungels crests the climb first, and Pinot arrives 22 seconds later.

Verona and Castroviejo are a further 20 seconds behind Pinot

7KM TO GO

Jungels is maintaining his lead of 20 seconds on the descent

Nearing the bottom of the descent now, and it’s looking good for Jungels. There is a short, uncategorised rise to the finish though, which could produce an extra twist.

4KM TO GO

25 seconds between Jungels and Pinot, with Castroviejo and Verona at 45 seconds.

3KM TO GO

Jungels is on the uphill now, and the gap is rising! Up to over 30 seconds now.

Pinot is pulling all sorts of faces as he forces himself up this climb, but try as he might, he can’t bridge into Jungels’ lead.

35 seconds now for Jungels. Considering all his problems over the past few seasons, this is going to be an emotional win if he can finish it off.

1KM TO GO

No chance of the peloton catching him — they remain nearly two minutes adrift.

Pinot’s second-place now under threat as Castroviejo and Verona bear down on him.

Jungels now on the finishing straight and about to take victory.

JUNGELS WINS STAGE 9

Jungels wins!

Pinot’s been caught and passed by the other two.

Castroviejo drops Verona in the finale to take second. Pinot rolls in a few seconds later for fourth.

Pogacar sprints for the line! Vingegaard's on his wheel, but there's a gap of a few seconds to the others.

There was little more than a dozen riders in the GC group by the end.

Pogacar and Vingegaard gained three seconds on Thomas, Yates, Mas, Quintana and the others in the GC group with that late acceleration.

A delighted Jungels takes the victory

Bob Jungels: "It's hard to say what I feel right now. I'm just overwhelmed. This is huge, this is what I came here for. I know this means a lot for the team. After a couple of years struggling, a very tough last year with surgeries - also to take the victory this way - it's my style of racing, my style of taking the victories.

"I'm super happy I saw the shape was getting better day by day, but to do something like this... I knew I had to try it from far because on the last climb it wasn't possible to ride away from the favourites. I gave it a try."

As for the GC race, eight riders finished three seconds behind Pogačar and Vingegaard, featuring the rest of the top ten apart from Pidcock and Powless, who lost a few seconds, and Dani Martinez, who lost much more time after being dropped on the climb.

Pinot once again put the home fans on an emotional rollercoaster, ultimately coming up short on his quest for a stage win and even falling off the podium for the stage. This surely won't be the last we see of him in this edition, though.

Read more about Jungels' victory here

A triumphant Jungels celebrates on the podium

