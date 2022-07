The Brooklyn Nets get one swing at this and they are going to wait for their pitch. After the initial rush of trade offers for Kevin Durant did not meet their standards, and no bidding war ensued, the Brooklyn Nets have chosen to be patient and wait for the market to come to them. It’s the same on the Kyrie Irving front, where there is only one serious bidder — the Los Angeles Lakers, offering a complex deal around Russell Westbrook — and no reason for the Nets to move fast.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO