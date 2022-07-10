ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some stronger storms possible this afternoon/evening

By Kevin Craig
 4 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN - A cold front arriving this afternoon/evening will yield the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the area. While some of us can use the rain, some areas may very likely be missed (again).

The image attached to this story shows the convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for the P.M. hours today. We don't expect widespread, prolonged strong to severe storms, but one or two cells could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning if they can pulse up to levels that would generate 58 mph wind gusts and/or one inch size hail. Other threats include heavy rain and lightning. See the severe weather threats below.

The better chance of stronger storms is south of I-96, including Allegan, Barry, and Eaton counties to the south. Those locations are in a SLIGHT RISK (or level 2), while the northern half of West Michigan is in the lowest threat category of level 1, or MARGINAL. Take a look at our forecast model below at 6 P.M. today. The cold front will be moving through the area with the chance of a broken line of some showers and storms, despite the fact our in-house GRAF Model shows very little.

We expect to build more heat and humidity later this week. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

