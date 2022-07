Summer’s reached its midway point, which calls for a celebration. Fortunately, SouthSide Bethlehem’s Arts District has one on the schedule coming right around the corner. Running from July 17 to July 23, the SouthSide Arts District’s Summer Restaurant and Retail Week offers a perfect opportunity to get out of the house and beat the heat from the comfort of one of the many eateries and stores in the district. To add even more benefit to the steals and deals during the week, the Arts District is adding a game of Bingo in which raffle winners can receive a $50 or $100 gift card to the participating location of their choice.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO