Jacksonville, FL

New careers and opportunities offered at Jacksonville job fair

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Interview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The multi-industry hiring event will provide a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s top companies and organizations.

It will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, 1201 Riverplace Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload resumes to increase their employment opportunities.

Or call (904) 296-3006.

#Job Fair
