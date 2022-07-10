ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men injured in Birmingham street shooting

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been injured in a shooting on a city street, police have said. West...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Laindon: Man found with gun under bed is jailed

A man has been jailed for six years after a loaded handgun was found hidden under his bed in a caravan. Gjekson Pusi, of Hartington Street, Derby, was arrested on 23 May after police discovered a Glock pistol with ammunition in Laindon, Essex. He admitted possession of a handgun and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Community fears in Birmingham after spate of attacks before Games

Community leaders are calling on police to take action to prevent rising gun and knife violence in Birmingham after a spate of incidents. Two people have died and four have been injured in the past seven days. Although arrests have been made, with two weeks to go until the Commonwealth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man died after being punched by fellow care centre resident

A man died after being punched in the neck by a fellow resident at a care centre for adults, an inquest heard. Robert Chaplin, who was 49, is thought to have had a cardiac arrest due to the stress of the punch and pre-existing cardiac disease. Mr Chaplin and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces second rape charge

A second rape charge has been filed against an alleged US fugitive who is at the centre of an extradition case. US prosecutors in Utah said Nicholas Rossi raped a former girlfriend in 2008 - the same year he is accused of raping another woman. They claim Mr Rossi faked...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Abi Fisher: Husband in court charged with murder of teacher

The husband of a teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has appeared in court charged with her murder. The body of Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday. Describing her as a "beautiful angel", her family promised to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Doctor knifed fellow surgeon after arson bid, court told

A doctor tried to kill a fellow plastic surgeon by stabbing him in his home after the victim stopped his bid to set the house on fire, a jury has heard. Nottingham Crown Court heard Jonathan Peter Brooks hated Graeme Perks as he was a witness in disciplinary proceedings, which had begun three days before the stabbing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Monmouth: Cyclist jailed for fatal crash with pedestrian

A cyclist who hit a pedestrian as she walked on a pavement, causing her death, has been jailed for 12 months. Elizabeth Stone, 79, was walking in Monmouth when Stewart McGinn, 29, came around a corner and struck her. Ms Stone hit the ground and suffered serious head injuries in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Agnes Akom: Power tool murder-accused says he was poisoned

A lorry driver accused of murdering a young woman with an electric power tool inside a shipping container has told a court she poisoned him with iced coffee and died while he suffered a "sort of amnesia". Necolai Paizan, 64, is alleged to have repeatedly hit 20-year-old Agnes Akom over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woodmancote gun killer lied on shotgun form, inquest told

A man who shot and killed his partner and daughters had been granted a shotgun licence by police despite being caught lying on his application form, an inquest in Horsham has heard. Robert Needham applied to Hampshire Police but Sussex Police granted the application in 2016 because he moved. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Alan Barefoot death: Two men charged over Thirsk street attack

Two men have been charged after a man died following an attack outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. A 22-year-old man, from Thirsk, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derlano Samuels murder: Killer jailed for nearly 19 years

A man who repeatedly stabbed a boy in a "horrifying" fatal attack in a street and shop has been jailed for life. Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed on a road by Cam'Ron Dunn, in Cape Hill, Smethwick, before running into a shop where he was attacked again. He was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pontypool quarry death: Myron Davies' family plead for information

The family of a 15-year-old boy who died in a quarry fall say they are "heartbroken" and have called for help solving the "mystery" surrounding his death. Myron Davies was named as the boy who died on 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road in Abersychan, Torfaen. His family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Mercia Police officer guilty of two off duty assaults

A police officer "let down his profession" by assaulting people while off duty, his former employer said. Lewis Catley, 26, a former PC with West Mercia Police based in Bromsgrove, was convicted after being found guilty of two counts of assault by beating. The two separate incidents happened in Telford...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens

An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July. The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to...
ACCIDENTS

Community Policy