There are endless amounts of delicious restaurants in NYC that you need to experience at least once in your life, however eating out in the city can definitely run up a pretty hefty tab even without drinks. Here to solve that issue is BYOB offerings! Scattered around the city you’ll find both sit-down and casual restaurants that allow their guests to BYOB. Some may charge a corkage fee, some may not, but either way bringing your own drinks is sure to keep your wallet safe once the check comes to the table. Here are 10 spots for BYOB dining in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO