Staten Island, NY

Guns: Is this the best we can do? | From the editor

By Brian J. Laline
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Another mass shooting at an event where Americans came to celebrate our freedom. This at a time when Americans are arguably less free. The place: Highland Park, Illinois, a wealthy suburb of the murder capital of America – Chicago. The event: A Fourth of July parade. The incident:...

Patrick Fish
4d ago

Imagine what your government is planning to do once they take your firearms. Our founding fathers knew what they were doing when they wrote the 2nd amendment. This government is overstepping and overreaching. You can become a slave if you want to but I will never give up my right to self defense. Molon Labe

Parade

How Gabby Giffords Vigorously Advocates Against Gun Violence In 'Won’t Back Down'

Gabby Giffords found the inner strength and outward support to fight for her life after surviving a brutal assassination attempt more than a decade ago. The well-documented shooting at a community outreach event in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011 challenged every aspect of her physical and mental well-being, but as is detailed in the powerful documentary Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, her spirit never waned.
Top US Gun Regulator Gets First Confirmed Leader in Seven Years

The Senate confirmed Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Dettelbach, a former US attorney in Ohio and BakerHostetler partner, was confirmed Tuesday by a 48-46 margin. He will be the first Senate-confirmed head since 2015 to lead the bureau, which plays a critical role in enforcing the nation’s gun laws.
American gun culture is based on frontier mythology – but ignores how common gun restrictions were in the Old West

In the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, 70% of Republicans said it is more important to protect gun rights than to control gun violence, while 92% of Democrats and 54% of independents expressed the opposite view. Just weeks after those mass shootings, Republicans and gun rights advocates hailed the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York state’s gun permit law and declared that the Second Amendment guarantees a right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. Mayor Eric Adams, expressing his opposition to the ruling, suggested that the court’s decision would turn New York City into...
Pennsylvania Legislators Push Looser Gun Laws While Decrying Gun Violence

On Monday, President Joe Biden commemorated the passage of a bill designed to reduce national gun violence by incentivizing states to pass stricter gun laws, making it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to purchase a gun, and tightening the review process for gun purchasers under the age of 21. “What we’re doing here today is real, it’s vivid, it’s relevant,” Biden said. “It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence.”
If These Nine Shotgun Writers Could Only Have One Gun, Which Smoothbore Would They Pick?

Most of us fall in and out of love with shotguns throughout the course of our hunting and shooting careers. But as a gun writer, you get exposed to many more smoothbores than the average person because it’s our job to test and shoot every new break-action or repeater we can put hands on and report the results. So, it’s more likely that as a gun writer, the shotgun you cherish today can often be collecting dust in the cabinet tomorrow. Thus, getting a shotgun writer to pick a favorite shotgun is much like asking a cat lady to choose her favorite cat. But, I persisted.
California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
Chicago Police officer caught on camera hitting activist during Columbus statue protest resigns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police office caught on camera hitting an activist during a protest in July 2020 has resigned. Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. But he instead has quit. The video was taken at a protest that turned violent in which demonstrators tried to pull down the now-off-display Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. It shows Jovanovich approach activist Miracle Boyd and hit her cellphone from her hand. The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.
California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.
The Staten Island Advance

