Guns: Is this the best we can do? | From the editor

Most of us fall in and out of love with shotguns throughout the course of our hunting and shooting careers. But as a gun writer, you get exposed to many more smoothbores than the average person because it’s our job to test and shoot every new break-action or repeater we can put hands on and report the results. So, it’s more likely that as a gun writer, the shotgun you cherish today can often be collecting dust in the cabinet tomorrow. Thus, getting a shotgun writer to pick a favorite shotgun is much like asking a cat lady to choose her favorite cat. But, I persisted.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO