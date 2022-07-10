ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Sunday...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Devastating flash flooding in Buchanan County

WATCH NOW: Why flash flooding is common in Southwest Virginia. The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol rescue team works to locate, evacuate 'devastated' flood victims

GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The Bristol unit was among the first to respond to a flash flood alert in parts of Buchanan...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Read the state of emergency declaration for flooding in southwestern Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to severe flooding in southwestern Virginia. “We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm."
VIRGINIA STATE
Bristol, VA
heraldcourier.com

6th Street closures for work on damaged building may not be over

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee City officials are in discussions with contractors, who have been working on restoring the damaged building on 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tenn., as to whether they will need to close the street again in order to finalize the work on the building. The...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

40 unaccounted for, 100 homes damaged in Buchanan County flood

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Buchanan County after storms dumped more than five inches of rain, causing flash flooding which left about 40 people unaccounted for and damaged more than 100 homes. Flood waters began rising Tuesday night near Whitewood in the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Lots of cleanup, rebuilding ahead for Buchanan residents

VANSANT, Va. – All of the residents of Buchanan County are safe and accounted for, a day after flash flooding devastated sections of the county – sweeping homes off foundations and depositing vehicles atop buildings and in riverbeds. Officials of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Buchanan...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Two Duck Donut locations planned in the Tri-Cities

Duck Donuts is coming to the Tri-Cities. The company that began in Duck, North Carolina in 2006 said Bristol, Tennessee was one of 19 new locations for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company with more than 100 locations. “We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Berry has solid outing for State Liners on mound

BRISTOL, Va. – In a season of struggles for the Bristol State Liners, Ray Berry has provided some relief. The former Chilhowie High School star who attends King University pitched two scoreless innings on Wednesday night for the State Liners in their 9-3 Appalachian League loss to the Burlington Sock Puppets at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Bailey George and Jukebox Jess to perform at Blackbird Bakery tomorrow

Rhonda Vincent long ago ascended to the position of the queen of bluegrass. A practitioner since childhood, the ever-vivacious bluegrass musician and her band the Rage headline next week’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Set to stage at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, July 21, Vincent helms a lineup that includes Lauren Morrow, the legendary Roni Stoneman, and host band Bill and the Belles.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Carrier, Henderson Motorsports still celebrating victory

ABINGDON, Va. – The messages just keep on coming for Chris Carrier. Over the past four days, the Bristol, Tennessee, native said he has received more 200 texts, emails, phone calls and interview requests. “It’s been a humbling experience,” Carrier said. “A lot of people respect what we’ve accomplished.”...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Authorities confirm everyone is safe after Buchanan County flood

GRUNDY, Va. – Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County. During a noon press conference to update where the search and rescue operation stood, law enforcement and state...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jimerson bright spot for State Liners in 12-1 loss

BRISTOL, Va. – Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr. had an impressive streak snapped in the fifth inning and shortly thereafter the Bristol State Liners had their hopes at victory smashed. The Johnson City Doughboys erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Supervisors: Roundabout is not an option

Washington County’s Board of Supervisors urged the Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday to consider an alternative to a roundabout at the junction of U.S. 58 and U.S. 11 in Abingdon. The board passed a motion in favor of realigning those two major highways at the busy junction near...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Food City partners with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery service

Food City announced Tuesday that the local supermarket retailer is expanding its partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand grocery delivery in 117 stores across five states. The partnership also includes on-demand delivery of a wide assortment of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities. “Food City is committed to providing our...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners down Doughboys, 8-5

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners got a respite from their struggles on Monday night by collecting a victory they needed in the worst way. The team that has several players in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, had its bus blow a tire on the way back from Elizabethton on Friday and owns the worst record in the Appalachian League had reason to celebrate after an 8-5 win over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Pageantry of Virginia Highlands Festival to return July 22-29

Organizers of the Virginia Highlands Festival thanked the Abingdon Town Council for its ongoing support during Monday’s Town Council meeting. This year’s Virginia Highlands Festival will be held July 22 through 29. Deidre Cole, the director of the festival, promised “the pageantry” of the festival will return this...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Site for new elementary school is beginning to take shape

BRISTOL, Va. – The transformation of the Van Pelt Elementary campus to accommodate a new city intermediate school is well underway with more milestones planned next week. In the 35 days since the formal groundbreaking ceremony occurred, a temporary construction fence has been installed around the site where it will be built, trees are being removed, work to carve out a new access road along the backside of Suncrest Park is starting, the former driver’s education observation tower has been removed and playground equipment relocated.
BRISTOL, VA

