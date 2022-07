FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people can do that. It’s sad.”

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO