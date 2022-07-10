Alabama Roots: Top 10 in NFL kickoff-return yards

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game. The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City. Springer has been bothered by a sore right elbow since late June. He left a June 21 game against the White Sox and sat out the next three games, returning June 26 against Milwaukee. “Our team comes first,” Springer said. “This is something I’ve been managing for a while. It’s four or five days of extremely valuable time to let this thing rest and get ready to go for the second half.”

