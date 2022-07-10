Verdugo twice rallies Red Sox for 6-5 win over Yankees

Sox Win! Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez (28), Xander Bogaerts (2) and teammates celebrate after Alex Verdugo, center left, hit a two-run single during the 10th inning to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Boston — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman.

Jeter Downs _ named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter _ hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta for his first major league hit.

Thiird baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled Xander Bogaerts’ potential game-ending, double-play grounder and Verdugo followed with a two-out single.

©2022 Cox Media Group