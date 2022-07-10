ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chase ends on foot with charges from multiple PDs

By Noelle Haynes
 4 days ago

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man led police on a chase that ended on foot on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post , Brookfield Township Police said they stopped Robert Russell for a headlight violation on State Route 82 near Obermiyer Road.

UPDATE: Poland police chase ends in crash in Youngstown

During the stop, police saw a suspected bag of narcotics under Russell’s leg. When officers asked him to exit the vehicle, Russell took off, according to police.

Police say Russell continued to drive until South Stateline Road where he exited the vehicle on foot into Sharon.

Sharon PD joined Brookfield Twp. Officers for the foot chase and caught Russell almost immediately.

Russell was taken to Mercer County Jail and faces multiple charges from Sharon PD.

He will eventually be transported to Trumbull County Jail to also face multiple charges from Brookfield Twp. including failure to comply, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

