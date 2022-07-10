ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry School Board To Consider Fund Transfer

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Perry School Board will consider approving a fund transfer at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the 2022/23 stipends and memorandum of understanding for...

