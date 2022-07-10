Perry School Board To Consider Fund Transfer

The Greene County Fair Board has brought in some additional entertainment as its ground attractions at the fairgrounds in Jefferson. There will be three acts starting tomorrow with the return of the popular Poppin’ Penelope who does balloon creations, face painting and magic for kids and their families. Fair Board President Connor Juergensen tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are also bringing back Carve R Way to do some chainsaw wood carvings. He talks about the feedback they received from the last time he was at the fair in 2019.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO