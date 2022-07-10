Perry School Board To Consider Fund Transfer

The first day of the 2022 Dallas County Fair held plenty of fun activities to take part in throughout the day and included the crowning of the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen. This year’s court featured seven deserving candidates ranging from recent high school graduates to soon-to-be juniors at local schools including Woodward-Granger, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and Dallas Center-Grimes. This year 2022 Woodward-Granger graduate Mackenzie Dresback was crowned as queen. Dresback was involved in student council, FFA, basketball and national honor society.
