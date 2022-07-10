ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral History Project: Jim Reagan

By Amanda Schrauben
Cover picture for the articleBeginning in 2007, a joint project with Grand Valley State University’s Veteran’s Oral History Project began as a means to preserve history through recorded interviews with local residents. This included local high school students conducting the interviews. These recordings have been saved as digital archives by the Lowell Area Historical Museum,...

LowellArts Theatre Presents Sylvia

We received the following press release from LowellArts. A comedy about a dog, a marriage, and one man’s midlife crisis. LowellArts Theater presents Sylvia by A.R Gurney; a smart, silly, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older. Performances dates are scheduled for Friday, July 29 at 7:00pm, Saturday, July 30 at 7:00pm, Sunday, July 31 at 2:00pm, Friday, August 5 at 7:00pm, Saturday, August 6 at 7:00pm, and Sunday, August 7 at 2:00pm. All performances will be held at the LowellArts Gallery – 223 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331. The production includes 4 actors from Lowell and surrounding communities. Directed by Marcus Chapman and Stage Managed by Noah Potter. General Admission tickets are: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (LowellArts Members received $2 off). In advance ticket sales available beginning Friday, July 1. More info at www.lowellartsmi.org/sylvia.
LOWELL, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 15-17, 2022

We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pride Source

Enough Already: Another Wedding Venue, This Time in Grand Rapids, Is Turning Away Same-Sex Couples

Well, hateful homophobia has reared its ugly head in the state of Michigan yet again. This time it’s a new wedding venue in Grand Rapids, the Broadway Avenue, who, with an anti-queer Instagram post, has announced their policy of blatantly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community by refusing to host same-sex weddings at their recently renovated church. This despite the fact that the United States Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality is a Constitutionally-protected right seven years ago, in 2015.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
LowellArts Featured Artist for July 2022: August

LowellArts has launched a music program called the Featured Artist Series: Connecting You with the People Behind the Music. This monthly feature offers audiences a personal, insider view into the current music scene from the perspective of West Michigan’s talented performers. Check back on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month for a new article or interview from the featured artist. The July 2022 artist of the month is August.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

Potter Park Zoo hosts Zoo Days Tuesday, Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Potter Park Zoo is had their first day of their Zoo Days event on Tuesday. “We added some extra fun stuff this year to really elevate the event,” Carolyn Fabro, special projects coordinator, said. Zoo Days is a two-day event at the Potter Park...
LANSING, MI
Subdivision planned on wooded property at Muskegon Country Club

MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon Country Club is proposing to build 39 homes overlooking its golf course near Lake Michigan. The club is planning to build the Lakeside Dunes subdivision in a wooded area near the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street. The area is close to the city’s Kruse Park on Lake Michigan and also within walking distance of Pere Marquette Beach.
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

