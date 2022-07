DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Durham Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Back to School Party and Backpack Giveaway. The residential homeless and addiction facility is known for providing assistance and support to people in the Durham community who may be facing challenges. Whatever the reason, whether it’s losing a job or facing homelessness, members of the mission said their goal is to help.

