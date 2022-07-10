Raiders’ Coaching Staff: Sr. Off. Assist. Jerry Schuplinski

The Las Vegas Raiders added Jerry Schuplinski, whose connection with Coach Josh McDaniels dates back to their college days.

After reviewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Senior Offensive Assistant Jerry Schuplinski

Jerry Schuplinski joins the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 as a Senior Offensive Assistant . Bringing 10 years of NFL experience to the post, his most recent job was with the New York Giants as their quarterbacks' coach.

Schuplinski oversaw the development of quarterback Daniel Jones in his second and third seasons in the NFL, and Jones completed 10 or more touchdowns during each season Schuplinski served as quarterbacks coach.

Jones also averaged 10.5 yards per completed pass, with 62.5 and 64.3 percent completion rates, respectively. However, Jones did throw 10 and seven interceptions, respectively, while Schuplinski served as his quarterbacks' coach.

Before his job with the Giants, Schuplinski worked in the same position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Schuplinski started his NFL career in 2013 as a coaching assistant with the New England Patriots, where he worked with then Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders head coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016 and served in that role until 2018.

However, the McDaniels connection goes back even further as the pair played together at John Carroll University.

It’s clear McDaniels sees Schuplinski as a useful asset in his offensive staff, helping the development players.

It’s a nice grab by McDaniels.

