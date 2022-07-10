ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Grover Stewart Team's Most Underrated Player?

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

They say that it's the quiet ones that you have to worry about, which also translates to the football field.

Some of the best, most respected players in the league are underrated weapons who don't rake in the rewards or recognition but show up week in and week out and are relied upon by their teammates and coaches.

This is the case for Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who was recently declared the team's most underrated player by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

What’s cool about Stewart, the former Albany Great Dane, is that he’s become a good enough defensive player that he can’t be left single blocked, given how heavy-handed he’s become and how destructive he can be simply romping his way into the backfield. For the Colts’ stunt-heavy defense under former coordinator Matt Eberflus, this was a dream come true. For DeForest Buckner, it’s probably the best pairing he’s had on a defensive line since his Super Bowl run with the 49ers. Stewart played on almost 60% of the Colts’ snaps and was not a run-exclusive player, affecting the passing game with his long limbs and comfort moving around a mass of bodies trying to get hands on him. Stewart saved the Colts almost 70 total rushing yards by his presence on the field last year, according to NFL GSIS data. Teams running the ball against Indianapolis without Stewart gained almost 0.2 yards extra per carry. Over the course of a long season, that matters.

Stewart — the NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year — was originally drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Albany State.

He spent the first two seasons of his career still developing as a rotational piece but took over as a full-time starter at nose tackle (one-technique) in 2019. Stewart has started 47-of-79 career games, totaling 169 tackles (16 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups, and 20 quarterback hits.

His ability to push the pocket in the passing game but especially collapse the trenches against the run has made him an invaluable piece of a Colts' defensive line that has done quite well versus runners in recent years.

During the 2020 season, Stewart signed a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension, making him one of the best-paid interior defensive linemen in the league.

Last year, he was Pro Football Focus' 13th-ranked NFL interior defensive tackle with a career-high grade of 72.6. They credited him with 22 quarterback pressures and 23 "stops," which they consider to be a forced failure against the offense. Since becoming a starter, he's never posted a run-stop grade below 70.5.

Is Stewart underrated? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks: Pre-Training Camp

We're now just two weeks away from the beginning of Indianapolis Colts training camp. The team will reassemble yet again at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., giving fans their first look at newcomers in quarterback Matt Ryan, edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as well as rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, safety Nick Cross, and the rest of the gang.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Stat Projections Revealed

The Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver corps has been a major topic of conversation throughout the offseason. The issue is that the group lacks proven depth behind its clear leader, Michael Pittman Jr. The optimistic argument is that Pittman should be really good this year. With the third-year wideout being the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

A Colts Podcast Predicts How Colts’ Defense Will Perform in 2022

Two weeks from today, veterans for the Indianapolis Colts will be reporting for training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind. The Colts are one of the few teams with high expectations coming into the 2022 season. While the offensive system will see some tweaks with Matt Ryan now under center, the Colts are implementing a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. While the scheme will have some differences, the same principles of pressuring the quarterback and creating turnovers will be at the forefront.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

Matt Ryan Snubbed in Latest ESPN/NFL Poll

Is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan still a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?. That's a question that has divided Atlanta Falcons fans for the last five seasons, but the Indianapolis Colts are going to see Matt Ryan with a better supporting cast than he's had in the last half decade.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
